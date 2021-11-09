Home cooks around the world have numerous tricks for enlivening the basic chicken soup, elevating a global staple from merely satisfying to truly exciting. A combination of grapefruit and lime juices replicates the bitter limes traditionally used in a citrusy chicken soup from Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Tangy yogurt and a drizzle of Aleppo pepper-infused butter enrich a satisfying Turkish-style “wedding soup” bulked with chickpeas and bulgur wheat. And aromatic lemon grass and earthy turmeric infuse the gingery broth of an Indonesian soup with chicken and rice.

Makes 6 servings

Sopa de lima is a classic Mexican soup from the Yucatán Peninsula. Its tartness comes from the juice of limas, or Mexican bittersweet limes, a variety of citrus difficult to find in the United States. To approximate their flavor, we use a combination of grapefruit and standard lime juices. Adding the juice at the very end of cooking keeps the flavors bright.

The grapefruit juice needs to be freshly squeezed — pasteurized juice or juice from concentrate lacks the peppiness that the soup requires. Any variety of grapefruit — pink, red, or white — works well. You will likely need 1½ grapefruits to get ¾ cup juice.

Inspired by Maricel Presilla’s recipe from Gran Cocina Latina, we infuse the broth with cinnamon, allspice, cumin, and oregano. Simmering chicken thighs in store-bought chicken broth yields a deeply flavorful soup base. But first we brown the skin side of half of the chicken thighs; enough to build depth of flavor while sparing the time of browning both sides of all 3 pounds of thighs.

Sopa de lima traditionally is garnished with strips of fried corn tortillas. For simplicity, we use tortilla chips.

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed and patted dry

2 large white onions, halved and thinly sliced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1 jalapeño chili, stemmed and finely chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 bunch cilantro, stems minced, leaves roughly chopped and reserved separately

1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes, crushed by hand

2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth

¾ cup grapefruit juice (see headnote)

3 tablespoons lime juice, plus more as needed

Tortilla chips, to serve

In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until barely smoking. Add half the chicken, skin side down, and cook without disturbing until well browned on the bottom, 8 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a plate. Pour off and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the pot.

Return the pot to medium-high heat, add the onions and ½ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, oregano, cumin, allspice, cinnamon, and cilantro stems. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes with juices, then the broth. Bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Add the raw chicken and the browned chicken, along with any accumulated juices, then bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce to low, and cook, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a simmer, until a skewer inserted into the chicken meets no resistance, about 45 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a large plate and set aside. When cool enough to handle, use 2 forks or your hands to shred the chicken into bite-size pieces; discard the skin and bones. Add the shredded meat to the pot and bring the soup to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Off of the heat, stir in the grapefruit and lime juices, then taste and season with salt, pepper, and additional lime juice (if desired). Ladle into bowls and top with tortilla chips and cilantro leaves.

Turkish-Style Chicken Soup With Yogurt, Chickpeas, and Bulgur (Dügün Çorbası) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Turkish-Style Chicken Soup With Yogurt, Chickpeas, and Bulgur (Dügün Çorbası)

Makes 4 servings

There are many different versions of dügün çorbası, or Turkish wedding soup, and a good number of them are made with lamb. But a chicken-based recipe from Anatolia by Somer Sivrioglu and David Dale inspired this soup, which is rich and satisfying but not at all heavy. We opt out of the egg and flour that enrich and thicken classic dügün çorbası, but we include both chickpeas and bulgur for substance and texture. Butter infused with Aleppo pepper finishes individual bowlfuls, adding color, aroma, and depth of flavor. Aleppo pepper is mildly spicy, with a touch of fruitiness and smoke.

The chickpeas should be just drained of their canning liquid, not rinsed. The remaining liquid lends a little body to the soup. Also, the soup shouldn’t go back on the burner after whisking in the yogurt; additional heat may cause the yogurt to separate and curdle.

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into ¾-inch chunks

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces, divided

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

¾ cup coarse bulgur

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 quart low-sodium chicken broth

1 15½-ounce can chickpeas, drained (not rinsed)

1 tablespoon Aleppo pepper or 2 teaspoons sweet paprika plus ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup whole-milk yogurt

½ cup chopped fresh dill

In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper; set aside.

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion, bulgur, and ½ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion browns and the bulgur darkens in color, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the broth, 1 cup water, and ¾ teaspoon black pepper, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, and simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the bulgur is softened, about 15 minutes. Stir in the chicken and chickpeas, then cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the chicken no longer is pink at the center and the bulgur is very soft, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small skillet over medium heat, add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter and heat until bubbling. Add the Aleppo pepper and cook, swirling the pan, until the butter is bright red and fragrant, about 1 minute. Set aside off heat.

When the chicken and bulgur are done, remove the pot from the heat. Whisk in the yogurt and dill, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into serving bowls, then drizzle 1 tablespoon of the Aleppo butter over each.

Indonesian-Style Chicken and Rice Noodle Soup (Soto Ayam). Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Indonesian-Style Chicken and Rice Noodle Soup (Soto Ayam)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Soto ayam is a classic Indonesian chicken and noodle soup. The broth is aromatic with lemon grass and infused with turmeric, which also gives it a warm yellow hue. Our version simmers chicken leg quarters in water for rich flavor, and the cooked meat later is shredded and added to the soup. Generous amounts of aromatics and spices yield a bold, intense broth.

For make-ahead convenience, the strained broth and shredded chicken can be cooled and refrigerated separately for up to two days.

Bowls of soto ayam customarily are finished with multiple garnishes, including boiled eggs, bean sprouts, and fried shallots, but we opt to keep things simple with fresh herbs and sliced radishes.

Be sure to bruise the lemon grass, which helps release its flavor. Give each stalk a couple whacks with the flat side of a cleaver or the blunt side of the blade of a chef’s knife. If you can’t find fresh lemon grass, look for lemon grass paste sold in tubes in the produce section of the supermarket; its flavor comes close to fresh. Use 2 tablespoons in place of the fresh stalks.

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 bunch cilantro, stems chopped, leaves left whole, reserved separately

1 bunch scallions, white parts chopped, green parts thinly sliced, reserved separately

2 serrano or jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded if desired

3 tablespoons white pepper corns

4 lemon grass stalks, trimmed to bottom 8 inches, bruised

4 ounces ginger, unpeeled, thinly sliced

6 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 tablespoons ground turmeric

2 tablespoons cumin seeds

4 pounds chicken leg quarters

2 tablespoons lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

Kosher salt and ground white pepper

8 ounces rice stick noodles, prepared according to package directions, drained and divided among serving bowls

Thinly sliced radishes, to serve

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the cilantro stems, scallion whites, chilies, peppercorns, lemon grass, ginger, and garlic. Cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the turmeric and cumin seeds, then cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add 2 quarts water, bring to a boil, cover, then cook for 15 minutes, adjusting the heat to maintain a simmer.

Add the chicken and return to a simmer. Cover and cook until a skewer inserted into the chicken meets no resistance and the meat reaches 175 to 185 degrees, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a large bowl and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, pour the broth through a fine mesh strainer set over another large bowl; press on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible; discard the solids. Wipe out the pot, then return the broth to it. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the meat into bite-size pieces, discarding skin and bones.

Bring the broth to a simmer over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Off heat, stir in the lime juice, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into the bowls over the noodles. Top each serving with cilantro leaves, scallion greens, and radish slices. Serve with lime wedges.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.