Demanding respect from city leadership — and promising a strike vote if they find no other route to a fair contract — more than 200 Boston school bus drivers and union supporters rallied Tuesday morning at the office of the company hired by the city to manage school transportation.
Leaders of the bus drivers’ union said they are deeply frustrated after seven months of negotiations that have gone nowhere, and company proposals they described as deeply unfair. Their last contract expired in June; a temporary extension is due to run out next week.
Speakers at the Dorchester rally encouraged the drivers to stand firm and demand respect, addressing the enthusiastic crowd from the bed of a pickup truck parked in front of a large, gray metal warehouse with a Transdev sign, next to a yard full of parked yellow school buses.
Macaire Dupuy, a longtime school bus driver at the rally, said the company treats its drivers like second-class citizens, despite their difficult job and critical role.
“We want to keep doing our jobs peacefully,” said the 28-year veteran, “but we need to support our families … We are working so hard, for so long, and they want to cut our health insurance, and take away things we already have.”
The union’s president, Andre Francois, said there is currently no bargaining session scheduled between the union, Local 8751 of the United Steel Workers, and Transdev or city representatives.
Transdev did not immediately respond to a reporter’s inquiry.
