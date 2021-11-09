The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.

Demanding respect from city leadership — and promising a strike vote if they find no other route to a fair contract — more than 200 Boston school bus drivers and union supporters rallied Tuesday morning at the office of the company hired by the city to manage school transportation.

Leaders of the bus drivers’ union said they are deeply frustrated after seven months of negotiations that have gone nowhere, and company proposals they described as deeply unfair. Their last contract expired in June; a temporary extension is due to run out next week.