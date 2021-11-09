The letter did not specify how many cases there were at the school, but in a separate letter to families on Nov. 5 Grassa indicated the school was grappling with 24 cases at that time.

“This is an active effort to immediately stop the spread and provide time to add staffing capacity to fully implement the test and stay and contact tracing programs,” Principal Katie Grassa wrote in a letter to families Tuesday afternoon obtained by the Globe.

Boston school officials announced on Tuesday that the school district is shutting down the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain for 10 days due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases across multiple grade levels and classrooms.

Grassa in her most recent letter on Tuesday said the decision to close was based on the recommendation of the Boston Public Health Commission. The closure officially begins on Wednesday.

“BPHC advises those who have been on campus to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings, this includes community activities such as practices and social events, for at least five days and until you receive a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status,” she wrote. “Please stay home and seek guidance from your medical professional if you develop any symptoms.”

Grassa said students will be sent home from school on Tuesday with their Chromebooks so they can continue with classes remotely. But she noted the school system is finalizing the plan on how students can access learning during this time and also is sorting out how to distribute free school meals.

The closure comes as Boston school officials have been facing criticism from families at another Jamaica Plain school, the Manning Elementary School, for their handling of a COVID-19 outbreak there. The school department never closed the campus or any individual classrooms, even though about half the students in at least one classroom tested positive, parents said. There have been about 16 cases reported there, representing roughly half of the school’s enrollment.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.