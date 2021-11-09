Brookline residents have a chance to learn more about how the town can advance equity in health care for LGBTQ+ youth, at the Department of Public Health’s 25th annual health policy forum on Monday, Nov. 15.
The event, set to be held virtually at 6 p.m., will focus on developing health curriculum in the schools to support LGBTQ+ youth and providing inclusive and more equitable health care access for them. It also will look at physical and mental health disparities affecting some members of the LGBTQ+ youth community.
The forum will be moderated by Natalia Linos, executive director of Harvard University’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights.
“The town of Brookline prides itself on being an inclusive community, and we are committed to having open conversations like these to promote health equity for LGBTQ+ community members,” Interim Health Commissioner Patrick Maloney said in a statement.
To register for the forum, go to bit.ly/3E4wykL.
