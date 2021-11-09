Brookline residents have a chance to learn more about how the town can advance equity in health care for LGBTQ+ youth, at the Department of Public Health’s 25th annual health policy forum on Monday, Nov. 15.

The event, set to be held virtually at 6 p.m., will focus on developing health curriculum in the schools to support LGBTQ+ youth and providing inclusive and more equitable health care access for them. It also will look at physical and mental health disparities affecting some members of the LGBTQ+ youth community.

The forum will be moderated by Natalia Linos, executive director of Harvard University’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights.