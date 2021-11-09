A Cambridge street was closed Tuesday and some buildings evacuated as a safety precaution after a construction crew struck a gas line on Land Boulevard near the Cambridgeside mall and the Sonesta Hotel, according to Cambridge first responders and State Police.

The break in the high-pressure line was first reported around 9:30 a.m. and the Cambridge Fire Department tweeted at 9:56 a.m. that firefighters had located the break and shut the flow of natural gas into the neighborhood.