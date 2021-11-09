fb-pixel Skip to main content

A Cambridge street was closed Tuesday and some buildings evacuated as a safety precaution after a construction crew struck a gas line on Land Boulevard near the Cambridgeside mall and the Sonesta Hotel, according to Cambridge first responders and State Police.

The break in the high-pressure line was first reported around 9:30 a.m. and the Cambridge Fire Department tweeted at 9:56 a.m. that firefighters had located the break and shut the flow of natural gas into the neighborhood.

Firefighters are conducting air quality testing around the neighborhood and waiting for crews from Eversource to complete shutting down the gas line.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

State and Cambridge police had shut down streets in the neighborhood in response to the gas leak.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe video