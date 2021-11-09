A Cambridge street was closed Tuesday and some buildings evacuated as a safety precaution after a construction crew struck a gas line on Land Boulevard near the Cambridgeside mall and the Sonesta Hotel, according to Cambridge first responders and State Police.
The break in the high-pressure line was first reported around 9:30 a.m. and the Cambridge Fire Department tweeted at 9:56 a.m. that firefighters had located the break and shut the flow of natural gas into the neighborhood.
Update on the gas leak Land Blvd near O'Brien Hwy: Firefighters have secured the gas leak & will continue to take air samplings in the area:— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 9, 2021
awaiting @EversourceMA
Firefighters are conducting air quality testing around the neighborhood and waiting for crews from Eversource to complete shutting down the gas line.
No injuries were reported.
A full box alarm assignment is operating at the hi-pressure gas main break on Land Blvd in the area of the Sonesta & Cambridgeside. Companies have charged hose lines in place, are taking air samplings, & evacuating areas as needed.@EversourceMA gas is en route.— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 9, 2021
State and Cambridge police had shut down streets in the neighborhood in response to the gas leak.
Traffic Notice: Cambridge Police and @MassStatePolice are providing traffic control after a gas line break was reported at a construction site near CambridgeSide Place and Land Boulevard. Expect delays in the area. @CambridgeMAFire #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/wWeHZgqr3v— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 9, 2021
