A growing number of groups are calling for an end to “prison gerrymandering,” urging Rhode Island to count inmates at their home addresses, rather than at the state prisons in Cranston. They argue the current system provides outsized representation for a few districts containing prison cells while diminishing representation for urban districts containing large numbers of people of color.

PROVIDENCE — The state redistricting commission plans to seek a legal opinion about whether it has the power to change how inmates are counted for redistricting purposes.

The Rhode Island redistricting commission will hear testimony Monday about where the state counts inmates for redistricting purposes.

But Cranston officials are pushing back, saying the current system should remain in place. They argue the city provides public services, such as fire and police department services, to inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

The Special Commission on Reapportionment has scheduled a meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Room 35 at the State House to address where inmates should be counted. But on Monday night, at the conclusion of a meeting in Warren, a commission member questioned if the panel has the power to act on that issue at all.

“A question relative to that next meeting — is it legally possible?” said Senator Walter S. Felag Jr., a Warren Democrat. “Why are we meeting? Do we have the authority to do anything?”

Representative Robert D. Phillips, a Woonsocket Democrat who co-chairs the commission, said the panel has received “quite a few” letters about the issue.

“We are going to be taking testimony to see if there is anything we can do to possibly move the incarcerated people back to the home communities,” Phillips said. “Not sure if we can do anything or how we are going to do it, but we are going to open it up for testimony.”

Felag asked if the commission can get a legal opinion “so that we know whether we can vote on that issue or not, or is it something that needs to be moved to the legislature as a body — maybe it be the Senate and House judiciary (committees) and then all of the members voting.”

Phillips said, “I will ask if we can get a legal opinion while we are taking the public testimony on it.”

Representative Brian C. Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican and attorney who is on the redistricting commission, said the commission can make a recommendation to the full General Assembly, which will have final say on the issue.

“At the end of the day, all we do is make a recommendation. The legislature has to vote on this,” Newberry said. “So whatever happens with the prison issue, we can make one or more recommendations, then we defer to the legislature in the end, which some of us are part of. But that is legally what has to happen.”

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, on Tuesday said Newberry is correct that the commission is advisory and “the buck stops with the General Assembly.”

But that does not prevent the commission from voting and recommending that Rhode Island reallocate prisoners to their last known home addresses rather than at the ACI for redistricting, Marion said. “The commission can do as it pleases,” he said.

Marion said the US Census Bureau has made it easy for states to change how inmates are counted because it knows that some states are now counting them at their home addresses.

The redistricting commission was forced to cancel its Oct. 25 meeting when half of the 18-member panel did not show up at the Kickemuit Middle School in Warren, preventing it from reaching the required 10-member quorum.

That prompted the commission co-chairs to set new procedures “to ensure robust attendance,” and on Monday night 14 of the 18 commission members were present for the rescheduled meeting in Warren.

Also on Monday, Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins wrote to the commission, urging the state to continue counting inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston for redistricting purposes.

Hopkins, a Republican, noted that the US Census Bureau and most states, including Massachusetts, count inmates where they are at the time of the census. He cited a 2016 federal appeals court ruling that said the Constitution did not require Cranston to exclude ACI inmates from its redistricting process. A lower court had said including inmates in Cranston’s Ward 6 diluted the votes in other wards.

“Most importantly, prison inmates living in Cranston should be counted as part of Cranston’s population because Cranston taxpayers pay for the municipal services provided to the inmates at the ACI,” Hopkins wrote. “This nation fought a revolution over ‘no taxation without representation.’ "

Cranston City Council President Christopher G. Paplauskas, a Republican, made similar points in a letter to the commission.

But Representative Leonela Felix, a Pawtucket Democrat, urged the commission “to take the necessary steps needed to end the racist practice known as prison malapportionment or prison gerrymandering.” She said 13 others states — including Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York — have passed laws or adopted guidance changing how incarcerated people are counted in the redistricting process.

And a coalition of 24 groups — including Common Cause, the ACLU of Rhode Island, the Black Lives Matter RI PAC, and the Rhode Island Latino PAC — told the commission that “prison-based gerrymandering” is a particular problem in Rhode Island because the ACI is the only state prison complex, packing all state inmates into two House and two Senate districts.

“That unnecessarily enhances the voting power of the 109 other House and Senate districts in Rhode Island,” the groups said. “Ending the practice of prison-based gerrymandering will make our democracy a fairer one.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.