One man was killed and another wounded during an early morning shooting Tuesday in Brockton, police said.
The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. on Tremont Street, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.
The homicide is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police assigned to Plymouth County Timothy J. Cruz’s office which is overseeing the case.
Cruz’s office is expected to release more details later Tuesday, according to Duarte.
No additional information is currently available.
