About 50 people got flu shots and 15 got COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a special “vote & vax” clinic held before the Nov. 8 Special Town Meeting in Easton, according to Town Administrator Connor Read.

At the meeting, voters approved spending $500,000 for a feasibility study of replacing the current police, fire, and public works facilities. The study will determine which of the buildings need to be replaced, whether they can share a space, where they should be located, and how much the work will cost, according to local officials.

A study committee concluded the buildings are too small, antiquated, and “past their useful lives … and continued annual capital spending on repairs is not a sound investment.”