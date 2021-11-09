About 50 people got flu shots and 15 got COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a special “vote & vax” clinic held before the Nov. 8 Special Town Meeting in Easton, according to Town Administrator Connor Read.
At the meeting, voters approved spending $500,000 for a feasibility study of replacing the current police, fire, and public works facilities. The study will determine which of the buildings need to be replaced, whether they can share a space, where they should be located, and how much the work will cost, according to local officials.
A study committee concluded the buildings are too small, antiquated, and “past their useful lives … and continued annual capital spending on repairs is not a sound investment.”
Advertisement
The feasibility study is expected to take up to two years, and Town Meeting approval will be needed to proceed with any project, the committee said.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.