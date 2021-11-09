Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 176.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 746,500 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 671 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 5.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 107

Total deaths: 2,882

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

It’s one of the best days of the year. College basketball season tips off today.

With Providence College set to play Fairfield at The Dunk and the University of Rhode Island hosting Boston University at the Ryan Center (both at 7 p.m.), I asked the best college basketball writer I know to help catch Rhode Map readers up on what to expect.

And because Kevin McNamara always goes above and beyond, he tossed in previews of Brown University and Bryant University free of charge. McNamara has been an Associated Press Top 25 voter for more than two decades and launched his own website a year ago. He also hosts the KevinMcSports Hour on WPRO-AM every weekday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Providence College

Coach: Ed Cooley, 11th season

2021 Record: 13-13, 9-10 Big East

Top Player: Nate Watson

KenPom Predicts: 15-15, 8-10 Big East

The Skinny: A predicted .500 season would be a major letdown for the Friars, who feel they’ve replaced David Duke (Brooklyn Nets) with experienced talent in transfers Al Durham (Indiana) and Justin Minaya (South Carolina). Every other key piece returns, most notably All-America candidate Watson. He’s the best returning big man in the Big East and is a certifiable load around the rim. If Durham – who Friars fans will really like – and returning guards A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum can make open jump shots at an increased clip, Cooley’s team will be a tough out come March.

University of Rhode Island

Coach: David Cox, 4th season

2021 Record: 10-15, 7-10 A-10

Top Player: Jeremy Sheppard

KenPom Predicts: 19-11, 11-7 A-10

The Skinny: Fatts Russell chose to use his bonus fifth season of eligibility at Maryland, but that opens the door for Sheppard (11.3 points per game) and transfer Ishmael El-Amin (Ball State) to help run the show. Sophomore Ishmael Leggett is a keeper, as is aggressive forward Antwan Walker, but if the Rams could ever get twin brothers Makhel and Makhi Mitchell on the floor and producing at the same time, fans could be in for a season of surprise. Sebastian Thomas, an ex-Bishop Hendricken star from Providence, has opened some eyes in the preseason and could crack the rotation.

Brown University

Coach: Mike Martin, 9th season

2021 Record: Did not play

Top Player: Tamenang Cho

KenPom Predicts: 13-14, 7-7 Ivy League

The Skinny: The Bears did not play at all last year after the Ivy League shut down winter sports. That’s too bad because the team had posted the most wins (35) over two years in Brown basketball history. Martin was the Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2019 after guiding the Bears to a first-ever 20-win campaign. More gains came two seasons ago and several of the top players on that team return, most notably Cho. He explored a transfer for his bonus fifth season of eligibility, but remained on College Hill. Pair him with big man Jaylan Gainey, the reigning Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, and Brown has two of the league’s top dozen players. If guards Dan Friday, Loyola-Chicago transfer Paxson Wojcik, Kimo Ferrari, and other options can play, the Bears will not only make the Ivy basketball four-team playoff, but be a threat to win the league’s title.

Bryant University

Coach: Jared Grasso, 4th season

2021 Record: 15-7, 10-4 NEC

Top Player: Peter Kiss

KenPom Predicts: 17-13, 12-6

The Skinny: The Bulldogs did just about everything they could last season except close the deal with an NEC title. Grasso has enough returnees, plus a few additions like transfer guard Tyler Brelsford (George Washington), to again get his team to a league title game opportunity at the Chase Center. This time the Bulldogs may just close the deal. Kiss, Charles Pride, Chris Childs, and Luis Hurtado form an explosive shooting/scoring axis, but Brelsford and Pawtucket’s Erickson Bans at point guard are important players too. Hall Elisias has some help inside this year in Greg Calixte, a transfer from George Mason. The first test of the season comes this Friday at the Ryan Center against URI.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: Rhode Island needs to get serious about its math crisis. Read more.

⚓ Alexa Gagosz has an excellent story looking back at when Providence College went co-ed 50 years ago. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee announced a new relief fund to help families arriving in Rhode Island from the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Read more.

⚓ Lifespan has built robust career development programs in the past, but after a $10 million donation from the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC), it is looking to hire more than 1,000 individuals over the next four years from the state’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community. Read more.

⚓ A former Boy Scouts camp staff member has been indicted on a charge of second-degree child molestation stemming from his time at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation in 1986, the state attorney general announced Monday. Read more.

⚓ In an opinion piece for Globe Rhode Island, John Marion and Cherie Cruz write that it’s time to end prison gerrymandering. Read more.

⚓ The city of Newport police department is asking residents to take community watch one step further by voluntarily registering their video surveillance systems online with law enforcement. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that three New England states are bracing for “will he or won’t he” decisions over the next year that could reshuffle politics. Read more.

⚓ A state-supervised program is proposing sweeping changes meant to dramatically speed the pace of converting a million Massachusetts homes to electric heat by the end of the decade, a critical climate deadline. Read more.

⚓ Kevin Cullen suggests that it’s time for UMass to pull the plug on playing major college football. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding a public meeting on their Rhode Island 2030 plan at the United Theatre in Westerly at 5 p.m.

⚓ The House Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. to continue discussing McKee’s proposal for spending federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

⚓ The permanent commission on child care in Rhode Island meets at 2:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

