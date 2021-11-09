Under an APR, the property owner commits to keeping the land as farmland. The 28 acres constitutes the entire property except for a 5-acre area that includes the farmhouse and a garage/barn.

Hollison and the state on Oct. 21 jointly purchased an agricultural preservation restriction on 28 acres of the Highland Street farm from its longtime owner, Charlie Nickerson.

Thistle Dew Farm in Holliston will be permanently conserved through a successful public-private effort.

Holliston is covering $500,000 of the overall $1.1 million APR purchase price. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources contributed $465,588. The Sudbury Valley Trustees raised $150,000 in private donations to cover the remainder of the purchase price and related expenses.

Advertisement

Mass Audubon, which owns the adjacent Waseeka Wildlife Sanctuary, assisted the Sudbury Valley Trustees’ fund drive by securing a $100,000 contribution from an anonymous donor.

Holliston’s Outpost Farm had been leasing the 28 acres and has now purchased that portion of the farm, which carries the restriction preserving the land for agriculture, according to the Sudbury Valley Trustees. Outpost will use the land, which it purchased for $290,000, to expand its farming operations, according to Outpost’s owner, Adrian Collins.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.