Ernst would go on and lead the team in overtime. But Frank Goldstein remembered that day as a native Rhode Islander, proud of a team that sported the state’s capital city on a national stage.

PROVIDENCE — It was 1961 and Ann Frank Goldstein was sitting on her living room floor with her sister, eyes glued to the family’s black and white television set. It was the first time Providence College had made it to the National Invitational Tournament at the old Madison Square Garden. And a 5-foot 8-inch point guard, Vinnie Ernst, launched a foul shot with nearly zero time left on the clock to tie up the score 75-75.

Yet, at the time, as a young girl, she knew women weren’t allowed to attend the private, Catholic school.

She admired the all-boys college from afar, as the 1960s began shaping American society. Simultaneously, Providence College was going through an identity crisis.

What happened next changed the school’s history forever and allowed women to become their own advocates. Fifty years later, some of those women recall how they paved the way for future students.

‘Radical, social changes are imperative:’ The male students who pressured the administration

The all-boys Catholic college, which was founded in 1917, was already known for its athletics and academics. But like the rest of America in the 1960s, the young people that filled the campus were questioning — and challenging — what they were told.

The student body said their social lives outside of academics weren’t exactly fulfilling their expectations since women weren’t allowed in classrooms (or overnight in their dorms). Instead, male students would travel to Newport to Salve Regina University, or vice-versa, for “co-ed” days.

But while some groups of students led walkouts, putting pressure on the Corporation to allow student representation be part of the college’s reform; there were still outstanding issues that some thought delayed the college going co-ed. Thomas Brunnock, the new editor for The Cowl, questioned “how healthy” the “masculine atmosphere " was on campus in an editorial after a group of male students physically assaulted one girl at a picnic, one was one was hospitalized after a chair was broken over her head, one girl was picked up by her ankled and dropped on her head, and another was manhandled. The Cowl

In 1969, candidates for the college’s student congress told reporters in the Cowl that co-education was one of Providence College’s “most pressing needs.” One presidential candidate, Ralph F. Paglieri said, “Radical, social changes are imperative. Co-education is a necessity and all available means should be used to secure its enactment at Providence College.”

Paglieri ended up being elected student-body president.

Student, faculty, and alumni polls led by the Task Force on Co-Education were conducted from the late 1960s and showed that more than 85 percent of students did want women on campus. But the administration at the time questioned the men’s “maturity” and how they had been destructive in the past in dorms.

Michelle Chiles, head of archives and special collections at PC, told the Globe there were certainly rules (no late-night female dorm visitors allowed) at the college that students didn’t agree with at the time.

“There was an event where women came to campus and they stayed in protest, saying ‘we’re not leaving.’ It was nothing extreme — nothing that broke into rioting — but the students were definitely pushing back on the rules,” said Chiles.

“PC can no longer point to the proverbial ‘substantial savings’ afforded by the selfless contribution of the Dominican faculty as an enticement to prospective students,” read a page in The Cowl, PC's student newspaper, in 1969. “The attraction of a Catholic College in the present decade is virtually negligible; the attraction of an all male college is in fact non-existent.” The Cowl

The Rev. William Paul Haas, president of the college at the time, said in February 1970 he would “never” allow late-evening visitation between women and men. He said, “many students... are likely to be harmed in their personal lives by an institutional policy which favors unrestricted encounters with young women in an inappropriate place.”

In that same week, students laid out an argument to the administration, which outlined that for the college to “survive” amid rising costs of education and the increased emphasis on “individual participation,” then the school must “begin to accommodate the desires of the students.”

In June, after a year that was marked by financial difficulties and pressure by students for change, the corporation met in a meeting the day after the 1970 commencement and voted to begin admitting women.

And for the first time, 339 women arrived on campus that fall as Providence College students.

Wanda Ingram is the senior associate dean of undergraduate studies. She was also a member of the Class of 1975. She stands in the rotunda of Harkins Hall. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

‘When the Girls Come’

Wanda Ingram was one of only 12 women of color at the college when she first arrived on campus in 1971. A recipient of the The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship, she had to start her program six weeks early.

“The goal was, especially for those of us of color, to form a sort of community and be there for one another because this was not going to be the easiest process for us to go through,” said Ingram, who graduated in 1975, and returned as a staff member in 1990. She’s currently the senior associate dean of undergraduate studies and largely works with freshman students who “need a little more help.” “And it really did work. When it was move-in in September, we were comfortable. It already felt like our campus.”

Ingram was only one of two women in the science department as a chemistry major, “So everyone knew who I was when I was in the building.”

She and every other freshman girl was provided a brochure when they arrived called, “When the Girls Come.” And it detailed how the college had long debates and discussions, and had prepared for the incoming class of co-eds.

That pamphlet detailed how the college thought about modifying the dining hall because women allegedly eat “more leisurely” than men because they “love talking while eating,” according to a Cowl article (Ingram and the archives department at PC said they could not provide copies of this pamphlet to the Globe).

Wanda Ingram, left front, is now the senior associate dean of undergraduate studies. She was also a member of the Class of 1975. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The "When the Girls Come" pamphlet, which is on display at Providence College's library. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Despite some of the social support Ingram received, there were a few items the women had to point out to administration to have fixed.

“I mean, there were still urinals in the bathrooms. All you could see was that they took some cardboard sign and wrote ‘girls bathroom’ on the door,” she said. “They weren’t necessarily ready for us when it came to the basics.”

The women also had their own set of rules: men weren’t allowed in their dorm rooms (including their own fathers), the women had to sign in and out on an index card when they left their dorm and say where they were going, shades had to be down by sunset, and women didn’t have showers in the locker rooms after working out or being in the athletics department.

“But we had Father [Rev. Thomas R.] Peterson,” said Ingram, speaking of the college’s new president as of that year. “He actually listened to us. So it just took outspoken women to say ‘this is what we need.’ And we women got it done.”

Dr. Ann Frank Goldstein, a psychologist and divorce mediator, poses for a photo in her office in Greenville, Rhode Island. She graduated Providence College in 1975 as part of the school's first full co-ed class and edited the school newspaper while she was a student. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

‘I tried to stay out of trouble. But I wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries.’

Ann Frank Goldstein remembers standing outside the student newspaper’s closed office with her hand on the doorknob, too scared to open it.

She was a timid student who hadn’t quite found her place on campus yet. But after getting a call from the editor of The Cowl, days later, she had her first assignment.

Frank Goldstein later became the first woman editor of The Cowl and it was during an interesting time for journalists: President Nixon and the Watergate scandal, the backdrop of the Vietnam War demonstrations, and just coming off of the social revolution of the 1960s.

“I felt keenly aware that I had to hold myself to a certain standard. I was the editor of The Cowl, as a woman, and I was a Jewish kid at a Catholic school,” said Frank Goldstein, who is now a psychologist and divorce mediator in Greenville, Rhode Island. She worked as a reporter and columnist for a number of years and married Gerry Goldstein, a former editor of The Providence Journal. “But the times were changing. I tried to stay out of trouble. But I wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries.”

A special edition of The Cowl in 1974 after Robert C. Oppel, Jr., a Providence College graduate, streaked across stage at the Academy Awards that year. He was quoted as saying it was "everything the Dominicans taught me." The Cowl

One of those times, she said, was right after the Academy Awards in 1974 when Providence College alumni Robert C. Oppel Jr. streaked across stage. In a special edition of The Cowl, Frank Goldstein quoted him on the front page as saying that it was “everything the Dominicans taught me.”

“The administration was not happy that we did a one-page special about it. It was just one of the number of occasions that I was called to the president’s office,” she laughed. “But, bottom line, the college never shut us down from printing.”

Frank Goldstein regularly used her editorials each week as a way to bolster the student voice — particularly from the perspective of women.

“I was a woman editor of the student newspaper and there were still some men who had the old-school thinking. They wanted it to be an old boy’s club. We weren’t always welcomed, and those particular students and staff made sure you felt like you didn’t belong,” she said recently. “But my class of students, the women, were mindful that we were doing something for the first time. Whether we were doing it right or wrong, we were the first. Nothing was handed to us. We earned our stripes.”

This is in one of the displays in the Phillips Memorial Library commemorating 50 years of women at Providence College. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

She was part of a revolutionary class. Now she’s executive vice president of the college

In 1983, just a little over a decade after the college went co-ed, more than 50 percent of the students enrolled were women. But it took until 2020 for a woman to hold the position of executive vice president, the second-highest position at the College, when Ann Manchester-Molak, who graduated in that first class of women in 1975, was appointed by Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard.

Like Ingram, Manchester-Molak returned to campus quickly. In 1980, after working in television news, she became the director of public information at the college. Since then, she’s held a number of positions and was the founding director of the college’s first Publications Center. She also met her husband, Andrew Molak, while attending Providence College, and their daughter followed in their footsteps, and graduated in 2011.

“There’s a spirit here that I feel like you just can’t get anywhere else,” she said recently. “When you come here, you are part of the PC experience for life.”

There were 339 women freshmen in 1971, and this past fall, there were 556. She said the school has made significant strides recently, but that even more could be done.

“I’d like to see cabinet-level positions be balanced between men and women. Right now, they are not,” she said. “But I always shudder at the attempts to put a woman in a place because of that tokenism approach and we are very strategic about not doing that. Women can be strategic thinkers and multitaskers. I think it’s being recognized now that women bring a lot of value and a different perspective.”

“But we are plodding along, and recognizing that women have a voice. In this world, and on this campus.”

Outside the Slavin Center at Providence College. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

