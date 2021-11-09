Wozniak was sentenced to nine months of probation and ordered her to perform 40 hours of community service, seek or maintain employment, and have no contact with the victims.

Rhonda Wozniak pleaded guilty in Lynn District Court to eight counts of civil rights violation and eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

A 61-year-old Lynn woman was given probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges connected to a racist incident last year outside The Cookie Monstah in Swampscott, officials said.

“The defendant’s action were harmful and offensive, not only to the victims, but also to the community at large,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in the statement. “I am thankful to the Swampscott Police and my staff who ensured that the victims were heard and that the defendant was held accountable for her criminal behavior.”

Attorneys for Wozniak did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

On July 28, 2020, Wozniak, who is white, sped her vehicle toward three Black women and their five children, nearly striking them, as the group left The Cookie Monstah shop on Paradise Road , prosecutors said. The children ranged in age from 5 to 12.

When one woman asked Wozniak to slow down, Wozniak shouted racial slurs and insults and told the families to go back where they belong, according to prosecutors.

One child asked their mother, “Where do we belong?” according to the statement.

The three mothers gave statements in court about the incident’s effect on them and their children.

Wozniak was identified by the license plate of her vehicle, as seen in video recorded by one of the victims and surveillance video from a nearby store, prosecutors said.

