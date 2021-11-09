A teenage girl was hit in the head allegedly by a Dorchester man who tried to drag her into the woods and sexually assault her Monday afternoon on a Dorchester street, according to Boston police.

Naeem L Patrick, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, the victim was attacked around 1:30 p.m. on Sharp Street, which is within walking distance of the MBTA Red Line Shawmut Street station.