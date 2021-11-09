A teenage girl was hit in the head allegedly by a Dorchester man who tried to drag her into the woods and sexually assault her Monday afternoon on a Dorchester street, according to Boston police.
Naeem L Patrick, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to police, the victim was attacked around 1:30 p.m. on Sharp Street, which is within walking distance of the MBTA Red Line Shawmut Street station.
“The suspect approached a juvenile female victim from behind, striking her in the head with an unknown object before attempting to drag her towards a nearby wooded area,’' police wrote in the posting on bpdnews.com Tuesday.
Patrick was arrested around 8:30 p.m. by the department’s Sexual Assault Unit and Special Investigations Unit, police said.
Police released a list of tips on how to protect personal safety:
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and when possible, try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.
- When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.
- Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cellphone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.
- If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location, and call 911.
- Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.
- If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.
- Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.
- Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume: “It won’t ever happen to me.”
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.