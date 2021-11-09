She said she has had daily check-in calls with Acting Mayor Kim Janey “just so we are on the same page.”

“As we all know, this is a pretty unprecedented transition both for how quick it is — we have just seven days left until the official swearing-in in the City Council chamber — but also because of this moment and the issues we need to be taking on,” Wu told reporters after the meeting.

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu met Tuesday morning in City Hall with several members of her newly announced transition team and later told reporters that the group is preparing for a “speedy transition” after she takes office next Tuesday.

“In the next seven days, we are preparing to truly hit the ground running starting November 16th,” Wu continued. “It’s a lot of logistics of who’s involved in which pieces of taking over the pressing issues. The team and I have already been in nonstop meetings with the Janey administration.”

Wu said Janey “has been amazing in ensuring that every part of her administration has been making themselves available to us through the ongoing briefings, through updates and information as it comes in.

“We’re attending several meetings together in the next few days as well on pressing matters in the city and she has opened up the resources of City Hall already to this committee and to myself,” Wu said.

Asked if Janey would have a role in her cabinet, Wu said, “We have not had conversations — we’ve both been a little busy with pressing issues. But I am sure that she is going to continue to be a leader shaping this city and representing all that she has fought for over her career in public service, on the City Council, and now as mayor. So I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Members of Wu’s transition team also addressed reporters, including cochairs Noemi “Mimi” Ramos, community activist and executive director of New England United 4 Justice, and Jay Gonzalez, a former state secretary of administration and finance for Massachusetts and a former gubernatorial candidate.

“We’re really excited to be part of this journey with you and to tackle the challenges that we know our community is facing together,” Ramos said, referring to Wu. “To bring community and labor and allies to the table to sit down and have conversations about what the solutions are from the ground perspective. And to keep grounded in not only our values and principles, but ... to be bold in our neighborhoods and to try new things.”

Gonzalez added that “these are really exciting times” for the city.

“We have a mayor, mayor-elect, who understands that to govern successfully, you can’t be bounded by the confines of the walls of this building,” Gonzalez said. “You need to be engaged with the great people of Boston. And we have a mayor-elect who understands the potential of this city and who isn’t willing to be confined by the status quo. And is going to take this city forward and make it work for everybody.”

A third transition team member, Charlotte Golar Richie, who served previously in the Menino administration and now works as senior vice president for public policy, advocacy, and government relations at YouthBuild USA, also sounded an optimistic note Tuesday following the meeting.

“I’ll say for the folks that I know, people I’ve worked with outside of City Hall, they are very excited because we have great faith in the mayor-elect that she is not only going to dream big but that she has the skills to be able to pull the levers of government that are necessary to effect change, meaningful change in the city that will benefit all of us,” said Golar Richie, who ran for mayor herself in 2013. “And what I’m talking about of course is her goals to advance racial, social, and economic equity in the city.”

A full inauguration, including public events, will be held in January as city councilors are sworn in.

Wu beat fellow City Councilor-at-Large Annissa Essaibi George by a wide margin in the mayoral election on Nov. 2.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.