The transition co-chairs includes former state representative Charlotte Golar Richie, who worked for former mayor Thomas M. Menino, and who ran for mayor in 2013. She now serves as senior vice president for public policy, advocacy and government relations for YouthBuild USA.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey will serve as the honorary chair of the transition.

A week before she officially takes office, mayor-elect Michelle Wu announced the co-chairs of her transition team along with an initial list of transition advisors, representing a range of fields from education to finance to the environment.

Also, Jay Gonzalez, a former state secretary of administration and finance for Massachusetts, and a former gubernatorial candidate, now a partner at the law firm Hinckley Allen, will also serve as a co-chair. And Noemi “Mimi” Ramos, a community activist and executive director of New England United 4 Justice will also serve as co-chair.

Advertisement

Wu also named a team of transition advisors with a range of “lived experiences, expertise, and perspectives to help advance key priorities during the condensed transition period,” her team said. They include:

▪ Julian Agyeman, Ph.D. FRSA FRGS, Professor of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning and Fletcher Professor of Rhetoric and Debate, Tufts University

▪ Dana Alas, Organizing Director, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

▪ Shawn Brown, Executive Director, Becoming A Man, Boston

▪ Joe Byrne, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

▪ Ali Fong, Chef and Co-Founder, Bon Me

▪ Trish Fontanilla, Head of Community, Simplr

▪ Rev. Dr. Arlene Hall, Pastor, Deliverance Temple Worship Center

▪ José Massó, Broadcaster and Producer, ¡Con Salsa! on WBUR

▪ Marcus McNeil, Student, Fenway High School

▪ Cassandra Pierre, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor, Boston University School of Medicine and Medical Director of Public Health Programs, Boston Medical Center

▪ Micho Spring, Chair of the Weber Shandwick Global Corporate Practice, President of Weber Shandwick New England, and Board Chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

Advertisement

▪ Kannan Thiruvengadam, climate activist and Director, Eastie Farm

▪ Mitchell Weiss, Richard L. Menschel Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School

Wu said in a statement that, “I am grateful to these community leaders and partners for sharing their wisdom and insight to our work in this important transition period.”

“This group represents just the beginning of our work to uplift bold solutions to the biggest challenges that await us, and to enlist community in the work of making them a reality,” she said. “Their expertise and lived experiences are a reflection of the possibility and promise of our city, and I’m honored to have their partnership engaging residents across the city in these early days.”

Wu, who made history last week with her election as the city’s first woman and person of color to be elected mayor, is slated to be sworn in on Nov. 16 during a ceremony at City Hall. She plans a more formal inauguration in January, when the newly comprised 13-member City Council will also take office.

Mayors are usually inaugurated in the January following an election. Wu’s much quicker transition to power is due to former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s departure for a post in President Biden’s Cabinet in March. Janey, per city rules, served in the interim until a new mayor can be elected.

Wu has also created a new transition website, AllAboardBoston.com, inviting residents to learn more about her transition plans and to week ways to be part of the administration.

Advertisement

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.