He said the preliminary investigation showed “one pick up truck has been wedged between a [tractor trailer] cab and another [tractor trailer]” unit.

Agency spokesman David Procopio said via email that the crash on Interstate 495 north prior to Route 138 was reported at 7:15 a.m.

At least one person suffered life threatening injuries Monday morning during a crash involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck on a Raynham highway, State Police said.

“Injuries are life threatening to at least one victim,” Procopio said.

The state Department of Transportation also confirmed the crash via Twitter at 7:57 a.m. The tweet said there was a “multi-vehicle crash” on Interstate 495 northbound at exit 22.

Advertisement

“All [northbound] lanes closed,” the tweet said. “Ramps to I-495 NB from Rt 24 NB & SB closed. Rt 24 NB & SB at exit 22 to I-495 closed.”

The agency added that a detour had been established for the northbound side of the highway utilizing “Rt 24 [northbound] to Rt 106 [eastbound] to Rt 138 [southbound] to I-495.”

Footage posted to WBZ-TV showed a badly damaged tractor trailer as well as a damaged pickup truck.

Procopio said at 8:42 a.m. that State Police had “just opened one lane temporarily to ease congestion.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.