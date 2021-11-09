Patrons at the Peabody Institute Library will no longer be charged a fine when they are late returning their books.

Effective Nov. 1, Peabody’s public library officially became fine-free permanently, eliminating all overdue charges for its books and other materials. The library also announced a one-time amnesty in which all overdue fines and bills for lost items existing prior to Nov. 1 were erased.

“Everyone who has past fines and bills gets a fresh start, and is again able to access all [the library’s] materials and services,” library’s director Cate Merlin said in a statement. Explaining the new policy, Merlin said the library “knows that times are still uncertain, but hopes that we remain a constant and reliable source of information, education, and entertainment.”