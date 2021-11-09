Patrons at the Peabody Institute Library will no longer be charged a fine when they are late returning their books.
Effective Nov. 1, Peabody’s public library officially became fine-free permanently, eliminating all overdue charges for its books and other materials. The library also announced a one-time amnesty in which all overdue fines and bills for lost items existing prior to Nov. 1 were erased.
“Everyone who has past fines and bills gets a fresh start, and is again able to access all [the library’s] materials and services,” library’s director Cate Merlin said in a statement. Explaining the new policy, Merlin said the library “knows that times are still uncertain, but hopes that we remain a constant and reliable source of information, education, and entertainment.”
She added of patrons, “We are honored to be your public library, and appreciate the support you have shown over the past 19 months — and the past 167 years,” referring to the library’s founding in 1854.
