Workers corralled the cranberries into a circle so an underwater pump could suck the berries onto a conveyor belt where they were dropped into a waiting truck. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffAngel Sanchez guided a suction hose into a 20-acre cranberry bog that was being harvested in Rochester, outside of New Bedford. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffRalph Sanborn carried a rake from the bog. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffCranberries are given an initial wash with sprayers as they enter the top of a conveyer belt before dropping into a waiting truck. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffWorkers lined the edge of the bog.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffAngel Sanchez wielded a metal spike to hold down a huge suction hose.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffRalph Sanborn (left) and Ray Crabb used rakes to corral the cranberries at the start of the harvest.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffWater gushed from the washer truck that gives an initial cleaning to the cranberries before the conveyor belt drops them into a waiting truck.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffHarrow pickers, which run on propane, have twirling rakes that knock cranberries off their stems and let them float to the surface. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffJose Figueroa used a rake to guide cranberries from a conveyer belt on to a waiting 18-wheel truck bed below that held 45,000 pounds of cranberries.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff