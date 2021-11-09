fb-pixel Skip to main content
Workers corralled the cranberries into a circle so an underwater pump could suck the berries onto a conveyor belt where they were dropped into a waiting truck.
Workers corralled the cranberries into a circle so an underwater pump could suck the berries onto a conveyor belt where they were dropped into a waiting truck. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Angel Sanchez guided a suction hose into a 20-acre cranberry bog that was being harvested in Rochester, outside of New Bedford.
Angel Sanchez guided a suction hose into a 20-acre cranberry bog that was being harvested in Rochester, outside of New Bedford. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Ralph Sanborn carried a rake from the bog.
Ralph Sanborn carried a rake from the bog. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Cranberries are given an initial wash with sprayers as they enter the top of a conveyer belt before dropping into a waiting truck.
Cranberries are given an initial wash with sprayers as they enter the top of a conveyer belt before dropping into a waiting truck. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Workers lined the edge of the bog.
Workers lined the edge of the bog.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Angel Sanchez wielded a metal spike to hold down a huge suction hose.
Angel Sanchez wielded a metal spike to hold down a huge suction hose.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Ralph Sanborn (left) and Ray Crabb used rakes to corral the cranberries at the start of the harvest.
Ralph Sanborn (left) and Ray Crabb used rakes to corral the cranberries at the start of the harvest.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Water gushed from the washer truck that gives an initial cleaning to the cranberries before the conveyor belt drops them into a waiting truck.
Water gushed from the washer truck that gives an initial cleaning to the cranberries before the conveyor belt drops them into a waiting truck.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Harrow pickers, which run on propane, have twirling rakes that knock cranberries off their stems and let them float to the surface.
Harrow pickers, which run on propane, have twirling rakes that knock cranberries off their stems and let them float to the surface. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Jose Figueroa used a rake to guide cranberries from a conveyer belt on to a waiting 18-wheel truck bed below that held 45,000 pounds of cranberries.
Jose Figueroa used a rake to guide cranberries from a conveyer belt on to a waiting 18-wheel truck bed below that held 45,000 pounds of cranberries.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff