The 2022 program will provide businesses with $150,000 in grant funding capital in amounts between $10,000 and $15,000, as well as services such as business mentorship and professional development training to “promote business growth.”

Elorza and DESIGNxRI executive director Lisa Carnevale announced the program at the Wexford Innovation Center in Providence’s Jewelry District, alongside 2021 Catalyst Design program graduate Aleksandra Azbel.

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and local design industry leaders on Tuesday announced the launch of Providence’s Design Catalyst, which will provide qualifying design businesses with grants and services.

“Over the past couple of years, business models have changed dramatically, but DESIGNxRI’s commitment to mentoring, supporting, and investing in Rhode Island’s design businesses remains constant,” said Elorza.

The Providence Design Catalyst program is a competitive grant program that provides seed capital, business mentorship, professional development training, and peer-to-peer networking to help design businesses reach their growth goals, according to the mayor’s office.

Award recipients will also receive free working space within the Wexford Innovation Center.

The program combines the global expertise of teachers, business mentors, financial investment based on milestones and achievements and is designed to create a ”vital momentum for sustained business growth.”

The program is ran by DESIGNxRI, which is an economic nonprofit for the Rhode Island design sector and is based in Providence. But the catalyst is funded by the city through the Federal Community Development Grant program.

Carnevale said that the program has proven to be an “effective tool to growing creative businesses in Providence” and that its one of the only programs of its kind in Rhode Island that “combines financial investment with dedicated business support and milestone accountability.”

The catalyst program began in 2015, which the first cohort running in 2016. Since then, 60 design businesses have been invested in using $986,000. The program has also resulted in a 62 percent increase in production by businesses expanding operations, moving into larger facilities, and selling more products. And the program has created jobs in the city: there’s been a 30 percent growth in staff additions ranging from freelancers and interns to full employment.

Azbel, founder and director of organically dyed and eco-printed textile company Sashoonya, said the program gave them financial support that was necessary to extend their product and brand, sharpen their mission and vision of the business, and streamline marketing.

Interested businesses can apply beginning Tuesday through Jan. 3, 2022.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.