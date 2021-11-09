Racial disparities in medical services in the North Shore region will be the subject of a virtual forum on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Organized by the NAACP North Shore Branch, the event will focus in particular on racial inequities surrounding health services for prostate cancer and COVID-19. The event, set for 7 p.m., is free and open to all with no registration required.

NAACP is partnering on the event with the AdMeTech Foundation, a nonprofit that works to advance early detection and treatment of life-threatening diseases. State Senators Joan Lovely of Salem and Brendan Creighton of Lynn and Dr. Phillip Rice, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Mass General Brigham Salem Hospital, will be among the speakers.