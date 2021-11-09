In a letter sent to the school community, Providence College President Rev. Kenneth Sicard said while the act appeared to be “random in nature,” at least one of the vehicles on which the racial slurs were written was owned by a student of color.

Providence police are investigating a series of racial slurs that were written in the frost on some vehicles in a student parking lot at Providence College recently. Surveillance videos are being used to help identify the suspects, which are believed not to be Providence College students.

“We unequivocally condemn this kind of behavior. We pray for and stand ready to support those who were affected,” wrote Sicard.

Surveillance footage showed a group of people in the parking lot Sunday night between 9 and 11:30 p.m. Several members of the group were caught on video writing the slurs onto the frost on the vehicles’ windows and windshields.

The suspects are not believed to be Providence College students, spokeswoman Carolyn Cronin said.

“This is outrageous and unacceptable,” Sicard wrote. “We will do everything we can to find the person or persons responsible and hold them accountable.”

