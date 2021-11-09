Get Maine Lobster, a Portland-based company that bills itself on its website as a creator of “modern culinary adventures that bring the allure of the ocean right to your door,” confirmed the catch of Haddie via Facebook on Tuesday.

A Maine lobsterman came up with quite a haul over the weekend when he snagged a rare cotton candy lobster, so named for its distinctive gray-blue hue, according to Get Maine Lobster, the company that accepted the catch and that’s currently seeking a permanent home for the crustacean now named Haddie.

Per the Facebook posting, Haddie was hauled in by “Maine Lobsterman Bill,” who’s “one of our favorite Maine lobstermen and a longtime GML supplier.” The lobster in question was named after Bill’s granddaughter, the company said.

Such cotton candy lobsters aren’t very common, according to the posting.

“The odds of a Cotton Candy lobster being caught is 1 in 100 Million!” the company said. “Because of this, we want to preserve her.”

The company said it’s looking for a home for Haddie, but in the meantime she’s enjoying herself in her temporary digs.

“Currently, Haddie is hanging out in our tank at the wharf,” the posting said. “We want to make sure she lives the rest of her life in safety and comfort since rare colored lobsters have a harder time surviving in the wild. Any interested aquariums who would like to adopt her, please send us a DM!”

Mark Murrell, Get Maine Lobster’s chief executive officer, said via email Tuesday afternoon that the company hadn’t yet found a permanent landing for Haddie, though that could change by Wednesday.

“Still waiting to hear back from a couple” places, Murrell wrote.

He also discussed Haddie in a video clip featuring the notable lobster that was posted to the company website.

“We caught this right here in Portland,” Murrell said in the clip while holding Haddie. “Look how beautiful that lobster is. ... We’re not going to sell it. We’re not going to cook it.”

Haddie, he said, is “beautiful” and the company wants to “preserve” her.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.