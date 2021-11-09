Joseph Mira, 72, of Warwick, was descending the Champney Falls Trail in Albany, an area that has no cell phone service, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

He was half a mile from the trailhead.

Fish and game officials were notified about the incident at around 3 p.m. after a passing hiker “drove nearly ten miles before she was able to alert personnel from the U.S. Forest Service of the incident,” the statement said.

Officials and passing hikers who had “stopped and rendered assistance to Joseph” worked together to bring Mira to the trailhead, the statement said.

He was transported to the Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No further information was released.





