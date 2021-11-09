Goroshko was 36 years old at the time of her disappearance. She lived on Monastery Road in Brighton and was last seen in the area of North Station on Causeway Street in Boston. Her car — a gold 1970 Ford Maverick with a black roof and Massachusetts license plate 9K7755 — has also not been found since she vanished.

Dorothy P. Goroshko hasn’t been seen since June 4, 1975, and Boston police are asking for the public’s help to solve this cold case.

Her family and friends have long suspected foul play in her disappearance, and believe she is dead.

Her son, Rick, is also offering a $50,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the discovery of her remains.

Advertisement

“I want to find her body,” he said in a telephone interview. “We want to be able to give her a proper burial.”

Rick was 14 years old when his mother went missing. Life was difficult for him and his two brothers after she disappeared.

“It was devastating to lose our mother,” he said. “It’s a hole in your heart that can never be filled.”

When she first disappeared, he held out hope that she would return.

“You wonder every day if she’s ever going to come back.” But as time went on, he said, “you realize she’s not coming back.”

Rick Goroshko is now 61 years old and living in Pennsylvania. His two brothers still live in Massachusetts. For all three, the mystery of what happened to their mother still haunts them.

“Not a day goes by that you don’t think about where she is,” he said.

Rick Goroshko hopes his reward offer and renewed attention to the case will help shed some light on what happened to her.

“She didn’t deserve what she got,” he said. “She deserves a proper burial, and she does deserve justice.”

Advertisement

Boston police homicide detectives are actively looking for new information that could help them solve the case.

“More than 46 years later, investigators assigned to the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to solve this case,” Boston police said in a statement. “Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”

The Boston Police Department Unsolved Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to contact 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.