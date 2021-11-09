At 6:01 a.m., the Lynn Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were at the scene of 182 Western Ave. after the truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a home. There were no injuries, officials said in the tweet.

A tractor-trailer crashed into parked cars and a home in Lynn Tuesday morning.

Western Avenue was closed Tuesday morning while the damaged vehicles were being removed from the scene.

