A tractor-trailer crashed into parked cars and a home in Lynn Tuesday morning.
At 6:01 a.m., the Lynn Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were at the scene of 182 Western Ave. after the truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a home. There were no injuries, officials said in the tweet.
Western Avenue was closed Tuesday morning while the damaged vehicles were being removed from the scene.
This is a developing news story that will be updated.
Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm— City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.