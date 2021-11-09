The standoff, Boyle said, had gone on for more than five hours before the gunfire erupted and police blocked off the area. The two officers were rushed to a local hospital, Boyle said.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said the shootings occurred on Ferndale Street amid the lengthy standoff. The call for a barricaded suspect initially came in at 9:30 a.m., while the shots fired call was reported around 3:25 p.m., police said.

Two Boston police officers and a suspect were shot Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester after the suspect barricaded themselves inside a residence during an hourslong standoff, officials said. The officers’ injuries were not life threatening.

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, confirmed the suspect had suffered life-threatening injuries. The two officers, she said, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the union for the city’s patrol officers, asked the public to pray for the wounded officers in a Twitter message.

State Police also tweeted out a message of support for the injured officers.

Tuesday’s shootings came after another Boston police officer was stabbed in the neck and his alleged assailant was fatally shot by a second officer who responded to a domestic violence call in Dorchester early Saturday evening.

After arriving at 27 Ingleside St. on Saturday, several responding officers went inside.

As they “approached the third-floor landing, they encountered a suspect. This suspect immediately assaulted the officers with a knife, stabbing one officer in the neck,” said Boston police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long during a briefing at the scene Saturday, according to a recording of his remarks supplied to the Globe.

An officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Long said.

A knife was found at the scene, he said. The officer was released from the hospital on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available. Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.