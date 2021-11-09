Two Boston police officers and a suspect were shot Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester after the suspect barricaded themselves inside a residence during an hourslong standoff, officials said. The officers’ injuries were not life threatening.
Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said the shootings occurred on Ferndale Street amid the lengthy standoff. The call for a barricaded suspect initially came in at 9:30 a.m., while the shots fired call was reported around 3:25 p.m., police said.
The standoff, Boyle said, had gone on for more than five hours before the gunfire erupted and police blocked off the area. The two officers were rushed to a local hospital, Boyle said.
Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, confirmed the suspect had suffered life-threatening injuries. The two officers, she said, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the union for the city’s patrol officers, asked the public to pray for the wounded officers in a Twitter message.
Asking for prayers. Two of our officers transported to hospital after being shot during confrontation with barricaded suspect. The violence against police officers must stop.— Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA) (@BostonPatrolmen) November 9, 2021
State Police also tweeted out a message of support for the injured officers.
Thoughts and prayers are with the two @bostonpolice officers shot in Dorchester today.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2021
Tuesday’s shootings came after another Boston police officer was stabbed in the neck and his alleged assailant was fatally shot by a second officer who responded to a domestic violence call in Dorchester early Saturday evening.
After arriving at 27 Ingleside St. on Saturday, several responding officers went inside.
As they “approached the third-floor landing, they encountered a suspect. This suspect immediately assaulted the officers with a knife, stabbing one officer in the neck,” said Boston police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long during a briefing at the scene Saturday, according to a recording of his remarks supplied to the Globe.
An officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Long said.
A knife was found at the scene, he said. The officer was released from the hospital on Sunday.
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available. Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed.
