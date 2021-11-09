The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself. They come a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of the former president who spread mistruths about widespread fraud in the election and strategized about how to thwart Joe Biden’s victory.

WASHINGTON — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

Advertisement

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” said Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel. “We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election.”

It is so far unclear if the panel will subpoena Trump, though the committee’s leaders have said they haven’t ruled anything out. The panel subpoenaed several other former Trump advisers last month, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to hold Bannon in contempt after he said he would not comply.

The panel has said it wants to not only investigate the attack itself but its origins, namely the lies that Trump spread about massive voter fraud even though all 50 states had certified the election and courts across the country rejected his claims.

Advertisement

The committee said Tuesday that it had issued subpoenas for Miller, who the panel said “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud” and McEnany, who lawmakers said was present at times with Trump as he watched the insurrection and spoke at a rally that morning.

The panel is also demanding documents and testimony from Keith Kellogg, former vice president Mike Pence’s national security adviser, writing in the subpoena that it wants to hear from him because “you were with President Trump as the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unfolded and have direct information about the former president’s statements about, and reactions to, the Capitol insurrection.” It also says that according to several accounts, Kellogg urged Trump to send out a tweet aimed at helping to control the crowd.

Other former Trump aides subpoenaed include personal assistant Nicholas Luna, special assistant Molly Michael, deputy assistant Ben Williamson, deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, personnel director John McEntee, special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson, and Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski.

Associated Press

Cannabis companies join push for national legalization

Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-infused campaign to enlist marijuana users to pressure members of Congress to legalize pot nationwide.

Federal legalization has advanced somewhat but still faces strong headwinds on Capitol Hill. The “Cannabis in Common” initiative launched Tuesday aims to change that.

A website makes it easier for supporters e-mail or call their congressional representatives and push for making marijuana legal. State-licensed pot companies also plan to e-mail their customers, put up posters in shops, add information to their apps, and otherwise encourage consumers to get involved.

Advertisement

“Legalizing cannabis is long past due, and if we make enough noise, we can make it happen,” actor Seth Rogen, cofounder of a cannabis company and enthusiastic user of the drug, says in a kickoff video. Comedian Sarah Silverman voices another, animated promo.

Eighteen states, including Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational adult use of marijuana and a voter-approved measure in a 19th state, South Dakota, is undergoing a court challenge. More than two-thirds of states allow medical marijuana.

But pot remains illegal under federal law to possess, use, or sell, so many banks shun money from the cannabis industry, fearing it could expose them to federal legal trouble.

That conflict has left many legal growers and sellers in a dilemma, shutting them out of everyday financial services like opening a bank account or obtaining a credit card. It also has forced many businesses to operate only in cash, making them ripe targets for crime.

While cannabis companies have done individual lobbying, this new effort “reaches across all the peccadilloes that every weed interest brings to the table” in hopes of getting past the patchwork of state legislation, said Jeremy Unruh, a senior vice president of PharmCann Inc., which has dispensaries in six states.

More than two dozen companies have signed on, including the vaping brand Pax and such publicly traded corporations as Canopy Growth, Curaleaf Holdings, and Cronos Group.

Advertisement

Some nonprofit, pro-legalization groups are joining the “Cannabis in Common” initiative. But at least one, the Drug Policy Alliance, sees the campaign as overly corporate and not dedicated enough to expunging past marijuana convictions and helping communities and people who have borne the brunt of pot arrests.

Associated Press

Politico agrees to recognize employees union

Politico reached an agreement to voluntarily recognize a union of its employees, extending a wave of successful organizing efforts in the media industry.

Politico editor-in-chief Matt Kaminski said in an all-staff e-mail Tuesday that the NewsGuild had presented management with enough union cards to suggest there was “overwhelming support” for organizing. “Because this is such an important decision for our company, and because we want to roll up our sleeves and begin to work collectively now, we wanted to voluntarily recognize the union quickly and move ahead,” he wrote.

German publishing giant Axel Springer SE completed its acquisition of the political news site on Oct. 19 in a deal valued at about $1 billion. The NewsGuild has won collective bargaining rights in recent years at publications including the Los Angeles Times, the Guardian, and Insider.

Bloomberg News

Democrats back off concession to GOP in Va. Legislature

RICHMOND — Days after Democrats conceded control of the Virginia House of Delegates to Republicans, they walked back that concession as two key races in which the GOP holds razor-thin leads appeared headed for recounts.

As of Tuesday, vote counts show Republicans with 50 seats and holding slight leads in two additional seats that have still not been called by the Associated Press. Democrats have 47 seats and are leading in one other district that has not been called.

Advertisement

In both districts where Republicans are leading, the margins are under 0.5 percent, which allows candidates to request state-funded recounts.

In District 91, Democrat incumbent Delagate Martha Mugler conceded to Republican challenger A.C. Cordoza Friday. Mugler’s concession was quickly followed by a statement from Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, who acknowledged that with Mugler’s concession, the Republicans had control of the House, with 51 seats.

But Mugler walked back her concession over the weekend after final absentee and provisional ballots were tallied and Cordoza’s lead shrunk to just 94 votes out of 27,388 votes counted.

In House District 85, Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh’s lead over Democratic incumbent Delegate Alex Askew narrowed to just 127 votes out of 28,413 votes counted after final absentee and provisional ballots were tallied.

Associated Press