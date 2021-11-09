The agency says three scientists at its Vaccine Research Center — Dr. John R. Mascola, the center’s director; Dr. Barney S. Graham, who recently retired; and Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, who is now at Harvard — worked with Moderna scientists to invent the process that prompts the vaccine to produce an immune response, and should be named on the “principal patent application.”

The vaccine grew out of a four-year collaboration between Moderna and the NIH, the government’s biomedical research agency — a partnership that was widely hailed when the shot was found to be highly effective. The government called it the “NIH-Moderna COVID-19 vaccine” at the time.

Moderna and the National Institutes of Health are in a bitter dispute over who deserves credit for inventing the central component of the company’s powerful coronavirus vaccine, a conflict that has broad implications for the vaccine’s long-term distribution and billions of dollars in future profits.

Moderna disagrees. In a July filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the company said it had “reached the good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent” the component in question. Its application for the patent, which has not yet been issued, names several of its own employees as the sole inventors.

The NIH had been in talks with Moderna for more than a year to try to resolve the dispute; the company’s July filing caught the agency by surprise, according to a government official familiar with the matter. It is unclear when the patent office will act, but its role is simply to determine whether a patent is warranted. If the two sides do not come to terms by the time a patent is issued, the government will have to decide whether to go to court — a battle that could be costly and messy.

The dispute is about much more than scientific accolades or ego. If the three agency scientists are named on the patent along with the Moderna employees, the federal government could have more of a say in which companies manufacture the vaccine, which in turn could influence which countries get access. It would also secure a nearly unfettered right to license the technology, which could bring millions into the federal treasury.

The fight comes amid mounting frustration in the U.S. government and elsewhere with Moderna’s limited efforts to get its vaccine to poorer countries. The company, which has not previously brought a product to market, received nearly $10 billion in taxpayer funding to develop the vaccine, test it and provide doses to the federal government. It has already lined up supply deals worth about $35 billion through the end of 2022.

Mascola, Graham and Corbett declined to comment. But in statements to The New York Times, the NIH and Moderna confirmed the conflict, which has been simmering for more than a year behind closed doors.

“NIH disagrees with Moderna’s inventorship determination,” said Kathy Stover, a spokesperson for the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the branch of the institutes that oversees vaccine research. “Omitting NIH inventors from the principal patent application deprives NIH of a co-ownership interest in that application and the patent that will eventually issue from it.”

A spokesperson for Moderna, Colleen Hussey, said the company had “all along recognized the substantial role that the NIH has played in developing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.”

But she said the company was legally bound to exclude the agency from the core application, because “only Moderna’s scientists designed” the vaccine.

Scientists familiar with the situation said they saw it as a betrayal by Moderna, which has received $1.4 billion to develop and test its vaccine and $8.1 billion more to provide the country with half a billion doses. John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Cornell University, called it a matter of “fairness and morality at the scientific level,” adding, “These two institutions have been working together for four or five years.”

As is typical in the pharmaceutical industry, Moderna has sought a number of patents in the United States and overseas related to different aspects of its COVID vaccine technology. But experts said the disputed patent was the most important one in Moderna’s growing intellectual property portfolio. It seeks to patent the genetic sequence that instructs the body’s cells to make a harmless version of the spike proteins that stud the surface of the coronavirus, which triggers an immune response.

While it has not publicly acknowledged the rift until now, the Biden administration has expressed frustration that Moderna has not done more to provide its vaccine to poorer nations even as it racks up huge profits.

Activists have pleaded with the government to push Moderna to share its vaccine formula and transfer its technology to manufacturers who could produce it at a lower cost for poorer nations. But administration officials say they lack the authority to require the company to do so.

Last week, the advocacy group Public Citizen wrote to Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the NIH, urging him “to publicly clarify the role of the NIH in the invention of the vaccine” and to explain what he intended to do “to ensure the contributions of federal scientists are fully recognized.” The group has not gotten a response.

“It’s not just about bragging rights,” said Zain Rizvi, a drug policy expert at Public Citizen who researched Moderna’s patent filings. “It’s also about supply. Patents are development monopolies, and in a pandemic it is a terrible idea to have a private corporation have a monopoly on part of a lifesaving technology.”

If the NIH scientists were named as co-inventors on the patent, the agency would generally not need Moderna’s permission to license it to other companies or organizations, patent law experts said. In theory, that could help expand the supply of the Moderna vaccine.