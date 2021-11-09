Sununu’s decision to pass on the Senate race is a huge blow to Republicans nationally, who long believed New Hampshire was their best shot to flip a seat from Democrat to Republican. In an evenly divided Senate, every contest next year is critical in deciding which party will control the nation’s upper chamber for the second half of President Joe Biden’s first term. Polls have found Sununu, a Republican, has consistently ranked as one of the most popular governors in the country, a few spots below Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Sununu won reelection to a third term in 2020 by a 65 percent to 33 percent margin over the Democratic nominee, former state Senate majority leader Dan Feltes.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced Tuesday he will run for reelection, scuttling plans for what had been an expected run for the US Senate that likely would have pitted him against Maggie Hassan in one of the most high-profile races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Hassan, meanwhile, is arguably one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats running for reelection next year. She won the seat in 2016 by the slimmest of margins — just about 1,000 votes — over Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte. Since then, her approval ratings have frequently hovered around 50 percent.

Sununu made the announcement at a news conference inside of the ceremonial governor’s mansion in Concord, a home he lived in as a child when his dad, John H. Sununu, served as governor in the 1980s. Like most governors since then, however, Sununu lives with his family at a private residence.

“My responsibility is not the gridlock and politics of Washington. It’s to the people, and I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins than just slow down up on Capitol Hill,” said Sununu. “That’s why I’m running for a fourth term.”

Polls of a hypothetical matchup between Sununu and Hassan have been consistent on two points. First, the race was within the margin of error. Second, Sununu had a slight edge.

The most recent poll, conducted by Saint Anselm College in late October, found Sununu leading Hassan 46 percent to 41 percent with 9 percent opting for someone else and 4 percent saying they were unsure who to vote for.

Sununu’s decision leaves Hassan’s only Republican challengers at the moment to be retired United States Army brigadier general Don Bolduc and activist Tejasinha Sivalingam. Bolduc lost the Republican nomination for US Senate two years ago after then-President Donald Trump endorsed his primary opponent. Sivalingam has lost a number of attempts to become a New Hampshire state representative.

Pressure may quickly turn on Ayotte to run in a rematch against Hassan.

Sununu’s potential Senate run had surprised no one paying attention to New Hampshire politics. Over the past year, his public statements have only grown more vocal against Democratic control in Washington and he previously indicated that he was open to running.

This decision not to run upended the state’s political conventional wisdom. His travel schedule had suggested he was laying the groundwork for a US Senate campaign. Sununu embarked on several “Super 603″ days where he starred in digitally focused advertisements for the state’s parks and businesses using New Hampshire’s singular area code as a moniker.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.