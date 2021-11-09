Of the nearly 29,000 covid-linked fatalities in Texas during that period, more than 85% were unvaccinated individuals. Nearly 7% of the deaths were among partially vaccinated people, while nearly 8% were fully vaccinated.

The report from the Texas Department of State Health Services examined data from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1 and found that unvaccinated people were much more likely to get infected and die of the virus than those who got their shots.

A vast majority of Texans who have died due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the year were unvaccinated, according to a grim new Texas health department report released Monday.

The figures highlight just how much more at risk the unvaccinated population has been this year: In all age groups, the state's unvaccinated were 40 times more likely to die than fully vaccinated people. The study also found that the unvaccinated in all age groups were 45 times more likely to have a covid-19 infection than fully vaccinated people. It also looked closely at data from September and underlined the impact of the highly contagious delta variant, which fueled a surge in Texas, as it did in much of the country.

The report from Texas health officials underscores the risk that cases and death counts would spike among the unvaccinated, echoing the alarms that public health officials have been sounding throughout the year. The report, which Texas health officials say is the first statistical assessment of the real-world effect there of vaccines against the coronavirus, also highlights the impact in a state where Republican leaders have sharpened attacks on public health strategies throughout the pandemic. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, banned any entity in the state from mandating vaccines for workers or customers.

"This analysis quantifies what we've known for months," Jennifer Shuford, the state's chief epidemiologist, said in a statement. "The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from covid-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease."

Shuford's remarks backed the views of other health leaders including Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who has described the nation's ordeal as "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

While Texas is still averaging more than 3,200 new daily infections and almost 110 new deaths a day, the state, like the nation overall, has seen case and death totals fall, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

Nearly 54% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, trailing the national vaccination rate of 58.4%.

Recent findings from the CDC similarly highlighted risks for the unvaccinated. A CDC study published in September found that people who were not fully vaccinated in the spring and summer were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of covid-19 than people who were fully vaccinated.

The new report from Texas also breaks out findings from the weeks between Sept. 4 and Oct. 1, which the health department said researchers wanted to analyze to measure the vaccine's effectiveness as the delta variant surged in the state.

In that time frame, unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die for a reason related to covid than fully vaccinated people, and were 13 times more likely to become infected with the virus than the fully vaccinated.

Though the coronavirus vaccine had a strong protective effect for all people, the report notes, the findings varied by age on the protective impact for covid-related deaths. Unvaccinated individuals in their 40s were 55 times more likely to die of covid-19 in September compared with fully vaccinated people of the same age. For people ages 75 and older, the unvaccinated were 12 times more likely to die than the vaccinated in that time frame.

The report also highlighted the severity of the impact of the highly contagious delta variant overall. Regardless of vaccination status, the report says, Texans were four to five times more likely to become infected with covid-19 or to suffer a covid-linked death in August, when the variant was prevalent in the state, than in April, before its presence was widespread.