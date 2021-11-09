Or at least it could be, if Joe Biden can seize the moment the way Ronald Reagan did back in 1984 .

That will require a White House that’s mediocre at messaging and often half a beat behind the frenetic pace of today’s politics to up its game on both offense and defense. It will mean getting peeved progressives and miffed moderates to put their differences and distrust aside and come to see the forest for the trees as they pursue Biden’s social agenda.

After a star-crossed summer and a dawdling autumn, those are admittedly sizable ifs.

But more has been made of a similarly uncertain situation in the past, albeit by a greater communicator.

Those long in the political tooth may remember the state of America as 1984 approached, the year Ronald Reagan ran for his second term as president. With an economic recovery from the deep recession of the early 1980s taking hold, unemployment had dropped from double digits at the beginning of 1983 to 8.3 in December. That’s close to twice the current rate of 4.6 percent.

Inflation was running at about 3.2 percent back in 1983, compared to 5.4 percent from September 2020 to September 2021. (October numbers come out on Wednesday.) In 1984, it would rise to 4.3 percent.

Over the course of 1983, the economy grew at 4.5 percent, before hitting a bubbling, incumbent-boosting boil of 7.1 percent in 1984. Current estimates are that Gross Domestic Product will increase by 5.5 to 6 percent this year and 4 to 5 percent in 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which ticked up to 3,459 in November of 1983, was recovering, but still significantly below pre-recession levels in November of 1983. A year later, in November of 1984, it had trickled down to 3,097.

Earlier this month, the Dow broke 36,000 for the first time in history.

In 1984, Reagan’s talented political team took his mixed but improving economic hand and portrayed the country as well into a restorative recovery. Aiding that effort was one of this country’s most memorable positive political ads, the so-called Morning in America spot. Written in a bourbon-y glow by Reagan adman Hal Riney, who also wrote and narrated the haunting “Bear in the Woods” spot, it depicted a restored, roseate America instead of a nation still fighting the effects of a stubborn recession.

In November of 1984, despite an unemployment rate above 7 percent, optimistic voters went to the polls and gave the Gipper a resounding reelection victory. In the House, though Democrats retained control, Republicans picked up 16 seats. Not so in the Senate: Although Republicans retained control, Democrats picked up two seats.

Overall, though, it was a very good year for blue-blooded Republicans of independent means — and masterful messaging.

Now, there are important differences. For starters, Reagan, a handsome, Hollywood-polished communicator, was leading the GOP ticket into political combat that year. Although his job-approval rating was a laggardly 35 percent at the beginning of 1983, he had rebounded to 50 percent by November of that year — and it would rise to 58 percent by Election Day, 1984.

Biden won’t be on the ballot, at least not in a formal way, next year. Even as a determined vaccination effort is helping turn the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, his job-approval rating remains underwater. According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, 42.8 approve of Biden’s performance, while 51.6 percent disapprove.

Second, inflation, which has been of little concern to average Americans for the previous three decades, last exceeding 5 percent back in 1990, is now clocking in at 5.4 percent — and registering as a significant worry with voters. Whether it waxes or wanes is obviously a matter of real importance to the Democrats’ political trajectory.

There’s also this hard-to-buck historical trend: The out-of-presidential-power party almost always makes gains in the midterms.

Still, for all the voter discontent, for all the frustration with COVID constraints and anxiety about inflation — psychological factors that are currently overwhelming economic facts — Biden actually has a pretty good economic hand to play. And in the infrastructure bill, he now has a big, bipartisan public-policy victory to ballyhoo. He could have another in coming weeks if fractious Democrats, and particularly progressives, come to understand that, in the end, you must count votes and pass what’s possible, then consolidate your gains and soldier on.

Too willing for too long to leave consensus-forging efforts to congressional leaders, Biden needs to do much more to guide those efforts — and then to highlight and sell the Democrats’ accomplishments.

So far, the administration hasn’t proved adept at either. The message is diffuse and muddled, the myriad messengers all over the map.

The potential is there, however, if Democrats can get their act together. Otherwise, the 2022 midterms will bring mourning in blue America.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.