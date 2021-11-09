Rodgers responded to a reporter’s question in August about his vaccination status by saying he was “immunized.” After saying he didn’t lie about his status last Friday, Rodgers acknowledged that some of his statements were misleading.

“I understand that people are suffering, and this has been a really difficult time on so many people,” said Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show. “We all know individuals who have lost their lives firstly, people who have lost their businesses, their livelihoods, their way of life has been altered completely, and I empathize with those things.”

After he was roundly criticized for comments made while trying to explain why he did not get vaccinated, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted to clear up a few things on Tuesday.

“I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of those comments, but in the end I have to stay true to who I am, and what I’m about. I stand by some of the things that I’ve said.”

The reigning NFL MVP said on Friday that he couldn’t take either of the two mRNA vaccines because he has an allergy to one of the ingredients. He did not specify the allergy.

Allergic reactions to the vaccines are rare. Researchers at Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School reported severe allergic reaction after vaccination in about 0.3 percent of recipients, and said nearly everyone who experienced an allergic reaction was able to complete the two-dose vaccine series, according to a study published last week.

“I understand that this issue is very charging to a lot of people because we’re talking about public health,” said Rodgers. “I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors.”

After missing Sunday’s game, a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Rodgers said he hopes to be back for this weekend’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and that he’s feeling better.

“It’s a time to move forward for me and talk about football,” said Rodgers. “I’m thankful again to be on the other side of this and be healthy coming out of this, because there’s been a number of people that haven’t been able to overcome COVID.”

