Her tally from distance seven minutes into the second half sparked the third-seeded Acton-Boxborough girls’ soccer team to a 3-1 victory over No. 14 Arlington in the second round of the Division 1 tournament.

With the Spy Ponders’ back line retreating into the box, the junior stutter-stepped and blasted a long-range shot that curled into the top right corner of the net, giving Acton-Boxborough its first lead of the night on Tuesday.

Kacie Benn surveyed the field, but could not find any passing options while darting toward the Arlington defense.

A-B will face the Natick-Needham winner in a quarterfinal Saturday.

“[Coach Ru Sweeney] told me to shoot more from distance,” said Benn. “I saw an opportunity and went for it.”

“[Benn] doesn’t have the numbers, the goals and assists, but she means so much to this team,” said A-B second-year coach Ru Sweeney. “She puts on her hard hat and goes to work.”

Acton-Boxborough (14-2-2) started the match slowly, conceding an early goal from Spy Ponder senior captain Ella Rey. But a well-timed timeout at the midpoint of the first half settled the team down.

“I just told them to breathe,” said Sweeney. “No tactics. They just need to settle down and play their game.”

Soon after the timeout, junior Stephanie Lin, in her first game back from a sprained ankle, netted the tying goal, stepping into a shot just outside the box that floated above the reach of keeper Chloe Keyes.

The ferocious play of Maya Mathis propelled A-B to a dominant second half. The junior midfielder controlled the middle of the field, winning possession and leading counterattacks, either charging downfield with pace or finding an option out wide to spread the defense of Arlington (15-4-1).

“We just played so well as a team,” said Mathis, who Sweeney described as a “unicorn” for her ball-playing ability despite being a natural center back. “We had a great practice yesterday and the intensity really translated over to today.”

Mathis’s aggressiveness paid off, as the A-B standout scored the third goal. Taking on three defenders, Mathis powered a low shot in stride through traffic that Keyes could not corral on a diving attempt, as the ball trickled over the line.

Division 2 State

Whitman-Hanson 2, Minnechaug 1 — Nora Manning set up Kayla Cassidy for the first goal of the game, and Olivia Borgen’s 25-yard goal gave the No. 3 Panthers (14-5-1) a two-goal advantage in the second-round win. Keeper Ava Patete made 3 saves as the hosts advanced to the quarterfinals.

Division 3 State

Groton-Dunstable 1, St. Paul 0 (SO) — Anna Carney saved two penalty kicks during the second-round shootout to help the No. 11 Crusaders (14-1-3) advance to the quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Blackstone Valley 4, Mashpee 1 — Emma Ballard, Faith Sawyer, Maggie Nugent, and Laney Beahn scored for the No. 5 Beavers (17-1-2) in their second-round win.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0 — Jane Maguire (2 goals, 1 assist) and Claire Nistl (1 goal, 2 assists) set each other up for the first three goals for the second-seeded Generals (15-1-2) in the second-round win.

Northbridge 2, Uxbridge 1 — Karlee Battista scored off a free kick in overtime to propel 10th-seeded Rams (9-6-3) past No. 7 Uxbridge in the second round.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.