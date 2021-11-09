Per NFL rules , vaccinated players go into isolation after a positive test, but may return to practice after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Both players are vaccinated, according to ESPN, and therefore may still be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

So depending on how Chubb and Felton test, both could be back in time for Sunday.

Chubb, 25, is the focal point of Cleveland’s offense, averaging six yards-per-carry, and leading the team with 790 yards from scrimmage as well as six touchdowns so far in the 2021 season.

And since the Browns placed John Kelly, on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, it means that D’Ernest Johnson is the only running back on the roster with Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve.