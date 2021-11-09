Boston (6-4-0) going 6 for 6 on the penalty kill tells much of the story here: Tuesday saw lot of chippiness, some big hits, and the home team handling its business. Ottawa (3-8-1) managed eight shots on the man-advantage.

This was a game in which defensive defenseman Derek Forbort scored a goal — and a pretty nice one, too. One in which Brad Marchand scored a goal off his chest, and Patrice Bergeron got another during a sloppy sequence. The Bruins will take a 3-2 win over anyone, even if it’s the undermanned Senators.

It wasn’t their prettiest game of the season, but the Bruins brought the offense when they needed to, killed penalties when they needed to, and stepped up physically when they needed to.

Jeremy Swayman earned the victory by stopping 25 of 27 shots.

The Bruins, out-attempting the Senators, 52-27, at five on five, ran their record at TD Garden to 5-0-0, making them one of four NHL unbeatens at home. Good news with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers coming to town Thursday.

The Bruins lost Trent Frederic after a big hit late in the second period. He did not return for the third.

▪ The Bruins didn’t bring the “full 60″ performance that Bruce Cassidy was looking for. But they did have their cycling, grinding game for long stretches against the struggling Senators. The Bruins out-attempted the Senators, 55-25, through 40 minutes, with a 25-11 edge in scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

The Bruins were playing so well midway through the second period, hemming in the visitors, that even a guy like Forbort had the green light.

▪ The defensive defenseman, signed here to play mainly in his own end, snatched a loose puck at the top of the zone and, with Ottawa weary of defending against Boston’s second line, rolled from the top of the zone to below the left dot and fired a snapshot under Matt Murray’s glove. 2-1, Bruins, at 10:58 of the second.

▪ Forbort’s second goal of the season would have been, on many nights, the most notable development. But Ottawa tied it about two minutes later, when Swayman allowed a leaky goal. He let defenseman Nikita Zaitsev’s shot from outside the circle sneak far-side under his arm.

▪ The end of the second period was chaotic. David Pastrnak buried Thomas Chabot in the corner, got to the net, and nearly scored, had Chabot not recovered to save a goal from an empty net. Frederic was trucked by 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound defenseman Josh Brown and left for repairs. Connor Clifton, wearing some blood on his face from an uncalled cross-check, fought Alex Formenton. Marchand was in the middle of a scrum.

▪ And then, Bergeron. After a sequence where both a Bruin and a Senator broke their sticks, he settled a Pastrnak pass that bounced off busted lumber with his feet, turned, and slipped a shot past Murray to give Boston the lead, with 2:20 left before intermission. Bergeron has scored five of the Bruins’ last 10 goals, which is probably sustainable.

▪ Frederic, who received his comeuppance for pounding smaller defenseman Erik Brannstrom in the first period, did not return for the third.

▪ A Taylor Hall turnover in the defensive zone — he whiffed on an outlet pass, and put it right on Brady Tkachuk’s stick — put the Bruins down 1:14 in. Winger Zach Sanford, traded from St. Louis in September, buried a rebound try after the Senators crashed the net. The announcement of Sanford (born north of here in Salem, raised in Manchester, N.H.) as the goal scorer drew an elated scream from one section of the crowd.

▪ The Bruins gave the Senators three first-period power plays, including 32 seconds of five-on-three time after Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy (two penalties in the opening 20) hit the box together. The Bruins were 4 for 4 on the penalty kill through 40 minutes, and they had a power-play goal of their own.

▪ Pastrnak, who has struggled to land shots on the net lately, didn’t need to on Tuesday. At 5:12 of the second, his power-play shot clanked off Marchand at the side of the net, pulling Boston even at 1. Fifth goal of the season for Marchand, and first since he scored in three of the Bruins’ first four games.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.