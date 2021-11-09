One night, or perhaps even one season, won’t tell us where these high hopes go. Studnicka, 22, is now four-plus years into his development curve after being selected No. 53 in the 2017 draft. He has some skills. He has added some weight (15 pounds over the summer). He has shown an aptitude (hockey IQ) for the game.

The Bruins have high hopes for Jack Studnicka. He was playing in only his 26th NHL game Tuesday night, with the Senators in town at TD Garden, and began the evening spotted in at right wing on a line that had fellow draftee Jake DeBrusk at left wing and Erik Haula in the middle.

Overall, the Bruins hope he can settle in, take up residence as a full-time center, and blossom into a legit top-six forward. With No. 1 pivot Patrice Bergeron now 36, the sooner would be the better for both Studnicka and his employer.

“He hasn’t truly played his position,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, noting after Tuesday’s morning workout in Brighton that Studnicka’s preferred spot is center. “We’re a little more veteran-oriented there. I think the jury is still out on Jack. I wouldn’t say he’s a defined NHL player or not right now. He’s still finding his way.”

Truth is, more often than not in recent years, an abundance of candidates for open forward spots have lost their way, particularly those deemed bona fide of top-six talent. The repeated failures have stunted the club’s offensive growth and postseason success.

Once was the time Ryan Donato, an offensive fireball at Harvard, looked like a sure-shot candidate for long-term first or second line, be it at center or wing. Until he faltered and was ultimately shoveled to Minnesota in a trade for Charlie Coyle.

“Had some offensive moments,” offered Cassidy. “He was learning the other side of the game [defense], like a lot of wingers. Then he moves in a hockey deal that made us better.”

The speedy Anders Bjork left Notre Dame after three seasons and opened his 2017-18 rookie NHL season as the No. 1 line’s right winger with Brad Marchand and Bergeron. He was flipped last spring in the deal that netted Taylor Hall from Buffalo. He collected a meager 39 points in 138 games with Boston.

“We just felt there was probably a ceiling [on his development],” explained Cassidy. “And who knows, right? He gets dealt for Hall and for us that’s an asset.”

Danton Heinen, the best producer of the three, started his tour here under then-coach Claude Julien and went on to post some promising numbers under Cassidy’s tutelage, including a rookie season in which he put up 47 points in 77 games. He was wheeled out for the slow-afoot Nick Ritchie.

“Heinen, I thought, thrived here,” added Cassidy, “and we just looked for more heaviness with Ritchie.”

All that heaviness was negated by Ritchie’s lightweight production. He’s that same unproductive player now in Toronto.

Collectively, those failures (along with those of many other young candidates) were what sent general manager Don Sweeney racing into shopping mode in July when he signed free agent forwards Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, and Haula.

All the UFAs were hired on as steady, veteran hands. Had the Boston development pipeline delivered as hoped the last five years, the collective cap hit of $7.925 million for those three vets would have been used instead on the likes of Donato, Bjork, Heinen, and, ideally, other homegrown talent.

Other failed potential top candidates include Frank Vatrano (once the AHL’s top goal scorer) and Ryan Spooner (a holdover from the Peter Chiarelli administration). Another, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, left Boston University after two years to turn pro, and simply wasn’t ready for NHL work. He hot-footed it back to Sweden after 29 games (3-6—9) in Black and Gold.

Peter Cehlarik, a determined 6-foot-2-inch right winger, looked the part. But the parts never fit right on the ice.

We’re still waiting to see whether Jakub Lauko and/or Zach Senyshyn pan out. It’s possible they are WannaBs for life.

Not to be overlooked, of course, is the career arc of David Pastrnak, who started here under Julien and rocketed to stardom under Cassidy.

Pastrnak is the gold standard for draft and develop. Too many others have been lumps of coal.

Development has been much better on the back end. During Cassidy’s time as bench boss, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brandon Carlo have become robust members of the blue line. Three solid additions at what is arguably a tougher position to master than center or wing.

“I think what people say is that D is a little bit harder,” said Mike Reilly, who was picked up in trade late last season and re-signed over the summer as a UFA. “It can take guys years and years. I’ve heard people say it takes 250 or 300 games to fully establish yourself and become a veteran, kind of learn the ins and outs.”

Up front, DeBrusk, trying to recover his career momentum, was playing in his 254th NHL game Tuesday. In his last 115, he had delivered 51 points, after his first two solid seasons of 43 and 42 points. DeBrusk has fallen here from top six to third line, not the ideal trajectory.

“He’s had his highs and lows,” said Cassidy.

Trent Frederic, another potential top-sixer, has flashed a mean streak now and then to help his cause for full-time work. He was lined up again as the No. 4 line’s left winger. Career totals prior to the game: 4-2—6 in 68 games. Not what the Bruins were thinking when they drafted Frederic in the first round.

Perhaps now Studnicka will get to state his case for regular work. The opportunity is there. Recent history has proven that the chances come and go, and most often, so do the candidates.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.