But as the momentum swung between sides, Spellman coach Jack Olson preached confidence, and the host Cardinals ultimately gutted out a 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10 Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Cardinal Spellman girls’ volleyball team was pushed to the limit it in its Division 3 second-round matchup against hard-charging Fairhaven.

“That’s the thing about volleyball that makes it kind of unique — is that you go back to the beginning each [set],” he said.

“So that’s the battle: you can’t lose your mind in the process.”

The back-and-forth affair tested the Cardinals (17-3) and their resolve. They stormed to an efficient win in the first set before coughing up 10 unforced errors in the second. Even when his team wasn’t playing cleanly, Olson noted that they stayed in the game and kept things competitive before turning the tide.

“You have to look at that in perspective — as bad as you played, you still could have won,” he said. “So we kept trying to go back to being confident.”

Ashley Holbrook and Ava Loud each tallied 12 kills. Katherine Lysko (10 kills) and Elizabeth Hurm added 12 digs apiece to lead a stalwart defense. The Cardinals advance to the quarterfinals and will face sixth-seeded Bedford.

Olson says his team is not led by a superstar, it’s instead a cohesive unit with plenty of confidence behind it.

“We just try to hang in as a group, play good defense, and just be confident in what we can do — and that’s our strength,” Olson said.

Division 1 State

Barnstable 3, Algonquin 1 — Laura Cogswell registered 38 assists, with Lindsay Jones (14 kills) and Allison Nystrom (13 kills) each contributing double-digit kills as the No. 9 Red Hawks (15-5) advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Franklin with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 12-5 win in Northborough.

North Andover 3, Peabody 2 — Nadine Abdat (13 kills) Leah Warren (12 kills), Maeve Gaffny (10 kills), and Emma Bosco (43 assists) led the attack for the No. 3 Scarlet Knights (18-2) during the second-round win. Christine Crateau added 23 digs for the hosts.

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 3, Canton 1 — Strong all-around performances from Ava Crane (16 kills, 16 digs), Sorelle Lawton (18 kills, 5 aces, 13 service points, 13 digs), and Lauren Augusto (43 assists, 14 digs) helped lead the No. 8 Indians (17-3) to a second-round win.

Hopkinton 3, Burlington 0 — Seniors Melanie Gildea (10 kills, 1 aces, 4 digs), Kate Powers (8 kills, 6 aces, block, dig), Cathryn Leighton (25 assists, 7 digs), and Sam Berenson (9 digs, ace) powered the No. 3 Hillers (22-0) to the second-round win and into the quarterfinals.

King Philip 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Senior Samantha Asprelli (10 digs, 4 aces), senior Liv Carey (9 kills), junior Ahunna James (12 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks), and junior Emily Sawyer (6 kills, 2 blocks) propelled the No. 2 Warriors (21-1) to the second-round win.

Melrose 3, North Quincy 0 — Senior Abby Hudson had 12 kills for the fifth seeded Red Raiders(20-2) on their way to a second-round victory.

Woburn 3, Oliver Ames 2 — Juniors Sophia Furxhi (18 kills) and Meghan Qualey (14 kills, 7 blocks) proved pivotal in the second-round win for the No. 10 Tanners (15-7), who took down the seventh-seeded Tigers (16-5) on the road.

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Triton 0 — Grace Presswood collected a healthy 21 kills, 11 digs and five aces to spearhead a convincing second-round win for the No. 2 Dolphins (18-2). Lucy Swanson added 10 kills, 10 digs and six aces, and Alayna Rooney added 15 digs and two kills.

Division 4 State

Arlington Catholic 3, Ursuline 0 — Senior captain Maggie Milne and sophomore Addison O’Donovan combined for 14 kills and junior setter Nora Svendsen had 20 assists for seventh-seeded AC (14-8) in the second-round win.

Ipswich 3, Nantucket 0 — Ella Stein was critical from the service line with three aces, 11 service points and three kills in the second-round win for the top-seeded Tigers (19-1). Grace Sorensen added eight kills and Meghan Wallace contributed six kills in the home victory.

Division 5 State

Douglas 3, Tri-County 2 — Ava Lemire (4 blocks, 7 kills, 5 aces), Katie Peloquin (10 kills, 3 aces), and Arianna Souphida (24 digs) powered the No. 10 Tigers (13-8) to the second-round win in Franklin.

Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.