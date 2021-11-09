The Patriots’ second-round selection, who frequented the same Tuscaloosa haunts as Jones, has been haunting quarterbacks the last few weeks as he continues to grow into his role on New England’s defensive line.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound Barmore played a gargantuan role New England’s 24-6 win over Carolina Sunday when he helped the defense bedevil Sam Darnold and beleaguer Christian McCaffrey.

Following the win, Bill Belichick gushed over how much Barmore has developed since rookie camp.

“Oh, a lot from where he was in the spring,” said the coach. “He’s worked extremely hard. I’ve got to give that kid a lot of credit: He comes in early, he stays late, he works on his flexibility, his strength, his technique.

“He’s really applied himself, and he’s just gotten better and better every week in the running game, in the passing game, more discipline, use of hands, recognition of plays. He’s done a good job for us and he’s a big man.’’

Barmore’s consistent improvement has led to increased playing time and an infusion of youthful enthusiasm to a veteran defensive featuring Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, and Carl Davis.

“I think he’s earned the respect of his teammates, within the defensive line room, within the organization, within the offense, defense, everybody,” defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said. “And he’s really earned that respect through his day-to-day operation in the building and on the field.

“He’s definitely earned the respect of his teammates, and they get excited when he does well.”

Barmore spent a good chunk of Sunday in the Carolina backfield, and though he didn’t put up huge numbers, he did come up huge by occupying defenders and creating space for his teammates to make plays. He chipped in with a pair of deflected Darnold passes at the line.

He was most proud of how the defense responded in the red zone, allowing just a pair of field goals.

“If you want to score on us, you have to come with the pressure,” he said. “We aren’t going to give up the 6 easily. So, we’re going to come at you with the best defense that we’ve got.”

Running back issues

The Patriots could be looking at a shorthanded running back situation against the Browns Sunday after Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson left the Carolina game with head injuries.

It’s possible one or both are in the league’s concussion protocol and would have to pass several steps in order to play. Concussion timelines are tricky because of the varying degrees of the injury. Some players miss significant time while others play the week after suffering the injury.

“We’re on a wait-and-see program,” running backs coach Ivan Fears said. “These protocols can take a few days to figure out what they’re going to do with them. It’s a big question mark.”

The Patriots have two healthy tailbacks on the roster in Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor. In addition, fullback Jakob Johnson is available.

Fears said they have been planning for all possibilities.

“We’ll have things in place,” he said. “We’re definitely talking about it and ready to move, based on what they tell us.”

The Browns also are dealing with depth issues at running back, with starter Nick Chubb being placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list. According to an ESPN report, Chubb is vaccinated and could play if he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart.

In addition, Kareem Hunt (calf) is on injured reserve, leaving D’Ernest Johnson as the possible starter.

Stidham is activated

As expected, the Patriots activated Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster Tuesday after the third-year quarterback started the season on the PUP list following back surgery in the summer. Stidham returned to practice Oct. 20, opening a 21-day window in which he needed to be activated or shelved for the season. The club had an open spot after waiving center/guard James Ferentz Monday. Ferentz likely will land on the practice squad this week … New England also faces a Wednesday deadline on defensive lineman Byron Cowart, who also started practicing Oct. 20 … The Patriots worked out linebacker Nathan Gerry, defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, and defensive back Tae Hayes …The club released cornerback Brian Poole from the practice squad.





