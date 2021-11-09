“She was such a big goal scorer, playmaker, and such a big presence in the locker room,” said BU senior forward Courtney Correia . “We had to break up those roles and have a few of us take them.”

There were some question marks surrounding the Boston University women’s hockey team this season. In the offseason, superstar Jesse Compher had been called up to US Olympic team centralization, and because of that, the Terriers would be without their leading scorer.

The Ontario-born Correia is in the midst of a career-best season. The Hockey East Player of the Month for October has at least one goal in five of BU’s 10 games, and leads her team with six goals and five assists. She already has triple the amount of goals this season that she had last season, and is only two away from her sophomore-year total.

Correia is tied for third in Hockey East scoring with Merrimack’s Katie Kaufman. It was a game against the Warriors in which Correia had her best output of the season thus far: two goals in a comeback 4-4 tie Oct. 15.

After having such a big question mark in the offseason, the team’s 4-1-3 Hockey East record is something they are proud of. The Terriers have a more unified front, and it shows on the ice.

“Our team has been working hard in practice, and have been nailing down our systems,” said Correia. “The unity we have makes a difference. We are well-connected as a team and have strong communication as a group.”

To prepare herself to step up to a bigger role offensively, Correia stayed put this offseason. She benefitted from a more settled summer than 2020 presented. She credits new BU strength coach Ken Whittier, who had previously worked with the Bruins, for elevating her offseason prep.

“I was able to stay in Boston and train with Ken, our new trainer,” said Correia. “It was really cool to be able to train with him, since he had been with the Bruins. It was great to be able to be consistent with my training this summer.”

The work has paid off. She is taking more shots, has more speed, and is more confident. She also credits the years of playing alongside Compher and Sammy Davis, now in the Premier Hockey Federation, for elevating her game.

“All of these people have pushed me,” said Correia. “Competing with Jesse and Sammy in practice has made me better.”

Correia isn’t looking to improve just herself. She is looking to improve the BU program off the ice. Acknowledging that few women’s players get the opportunity to make hockey their full-time job, she is developing a stronger connection between current players and the team’s alumni to create pathways to non-hockey careers.

“My big thing is leaving the jersey in a better place,” said Correia. “I am concerned with our lives beyond hockey. I want to develop alumni networks in different fields, and sustain an alumni/player connection.”

On and off the ice, Correia believes that her team is on the way to a productive season.

“Win every day has been our motto for this year,” said Correia. “We want to show up, be prepared, and be ready for every team we play.”

Closing the gap

Last week, multiple Division 1 teams made statements on social media asking for the expansion of the Division 1 tournament. Currently, eight women’s teams make the NCAA Tournament, while 16 make the men’s bracket.

A recent report by New York law firm Kaplan Hecker and Fink, which was commissioned by the NCAA after the differences between the Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were in the spotlight last spring, laid out the exact inequities in field size, operations, and marketing of men’s and women’s championships in several sports.

In response to the report, most Division 1 women’s hockey programs posted a graphic last Thursday showing the difference spent per student-athlete between the two hockey tournaments ($9,805 per player for men’s compared with $3,421 for women’s) and percentage of teams chosen to the bracket (26.7 percent for men’s compared with 19.5 percent for women).

The graphic calls for the expansion of the women’s tournament to 12 teams, which is not a new request, but one that has reached a fever pitch. An eight-team tournament in an era where there are now five conferences sponsoring Division 1 women’s hockey allows for only three teams to make it outside of automatic bids. That leaves many of the top teams in the nation left home come tournament time.

Hockey East issued a statement on social media Thursday supporting programs calling for change in the women’s tournament.

“Hockey East supports its teams, coaches, and student-athletes in calling for the expansion of the NCAA Ice Hockey women’s championship,” read the tweet.