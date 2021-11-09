On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Boston City League rivals East Boston and South Boston/Burke (5 p.m.) will meet for the 102nd time, followed by Merrimack Valley Conference foes Andover and North Andover (7:30 p.m.).

High school football will make a triumphant return to Fenway Park for the first time since 2018, with four games scheduled for Thanksgiving week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24 — in the first matchup between Central Massachusetts teams in the recent Fenway series — Blackstone Valley Tech and Nipmuc Regional, two schools situated across from each other on Pleasant Street in Upton, will kick off at 4. Then it’s Middlesex League rivals Winchester and Woburn meeting for the 116th time in their holiday series.

East Boston, which leads the series vs. South Boston, 54-42-5, recorded a 36-0 win over South Boston on April 23, in the Fall II season.

“It’s a great opportunity for our student-athletes to play at a historic facility like Fenway Park,” said Avery Esdaile, director of athletics for the Boston Public Schools.

“It’s a great historic rivalry, and we are proud to see BPS school participate.

“And knowing that it is leading to the first Fenway Bowl (Dec. 29) — we’ll be the first two teams out out on the field. And the people at Fenway are great hosts.”

The inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl, postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic, will be a matchup between Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference representatives.

Andover leads the brief series against North Andover, 3-2, and beat the Scarlet Knights, 38-0, on April 15, in the Fall II season.

Blackstone, a perennial winner of the Globe’s Markham Division 1 Award for the vocational athletic program with the highest regular-season winning percentage in the state, is the first vocational program to compete in the Football Series at Fenway Park,.

Blackstone Valley Tech AD Mike Denise said his program is grateful for this unique opportunity with its Thanksgiving Day rivals and “neighbors from across Pleasant Street,” he said. The

“These are kids that have often grown up together, and we usually close down Pleasant Street for the game.” The schools, and the athletic facilities, are less than a football field apart.

BVT has a 7-4 edge in a series started in 2008.

Winchester and Woburn, one of the state’s most enduring and treasured Thanksgiving rivalries, will be meeting for the 116th time. Winchester leads the series, 55-48-12. Woburn won their matchup their Fall II matchup, 14-0, on April 14.

TUESDAY, Nov. 23

East Boston vs. South Boston, 5 p.m.

Andover vs. North Andover, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24

Blackstone Valley Tech vs. Nipmuc, 4 p.m.

Winchester vs. Woburn, 6:30 p.m.

Series history

Fenway hosted four games in 2015, three matchups in 2017, and four games in 2018.

2015

BC High 13, Catholic Memorial 10

Boston Latin 28, English 6

Xaverian 14, St. John’s Prep 0

Needham 12, Wellesley 7

2017

BC High 32, Catholic Memorial 16

Everett 36, Masconomet Regional 20

Hingham 7, Scituate 6

2018

West Roxbury 24, Burke 6

Foxborough 35, Mansfield 33

Xaverian 14, St. John’s Prep 12

Framingham 14, Natick 6



