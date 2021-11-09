In the 76th minute of a scoreless game, a Framingham defender played a back pass to his goalkeeper, but Tyler Ingham was near the left side of the goal — the ball rolled into the right side, shocking the crowd at Bowditch Field, and allowing 10th-seeded Ludlow to head home with a stunning 1-0 victory.

A second-round matchup between two of the state’s premier Division 1 boys’ soccer programs, meeting for the first time since the 2008 state final, was decided by one goal.

The Lions (13-2-6) also won the state final in 2008, 1-0.

The seventh-seeded Flyers (13-3-5) were in control for much of the game, outshooting the Lions 11-3. Two chances for the hosts were point-blank, but sailed just high.

Keeping Ludlow in the game was senior captain Devon Santos, who earned the shutout in goal.

“Positioning played a big part, make [myself] as big as possible, cover as much of the net [as I could], and my buddies [juniors] Matt [Mendes] and Daudy [Guerrero] in the box helped me out a lot,” Santos said.

Ludlow held Framingham to four shots on goal in the second half. Still, it was Santos keeping his Lions in it.

“We expect him to command his penalty box and for the most part, he did,” Ludlow coach Greg Kolodziey said.

Santos acknowledged Ludlow was fortunate, but glad to walk away with the win.

“It was a big relief,” Santos said. “Less than five minutes left on the clock. It’s an unfortunate thing to happen but you take what you can get.”

Framingham rallied, knowing it needed a goal to force overtime. Not knowing how much time was left on the clock, the Flyers earned a free kick. Ludlow stacked all of its players in front of goal, and the attempt flew just a bit high.

“We knew they were going to throw a lot at us,” Kolodziey said. “Our defense bent a little, but didn’t break.”

It was Ludlow’s 18th straight game without a loss, after the Lions started the season 1-2.

Division 1 State

Leominster 2, Algonquin 0 — Senior captain Jevic Perez drilled a shot into the bottom right corner in the 47th minute to open the scoring, and fellow captain Alex Miller doubled the lead off freshman Pablo Ruan Delphorno’s corner in the 67th minute to give the No. 5 Blue Devils (17-0-2) the second-round win. Leominster will play No. 13 Lexington (13-2-3) on Saturday.

Lexington 2, Marshfield 1 — Andrew McDonnell and Donovan Callahan scored for the visiting No. 13 Minutemen (13-2-3) as they took down fourth-ranked Marshfield (12-5-2) in the second-round matchup. Ryan Treacy scored for the Rams with 10 minutes left, but Lexington held onto its lead to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals.

Newton North 5, Medford 0 — Will Rooney opened the scoring for the No. 3 Tigers (14-2-4) in the fifth minute, and Rialto Janairo added three goals as North steamrolled its way into the quarterfinals with the second-round win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 7, Wellesley 0 — Matt Larkin (2 goals), Matt Morin (goal, assist), Kwame Adu-Gyamfi (goal, assist), Shane Fonseca (goal), Des O’Reilly (goal), and Langston Pearson (goal) scored for the No. 11 Pioneers ( 14-3-3) in their dominant second-round victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Pope Francis 2, Monument Mtn. 1 (SO) — Dennis Penny gave No. 7 Monument Mountain (9-5-6) an early lead in the fourth minute, but Bryan Russ scored the tying goal with 5:12 remaining for the No. 10 Cardinals (8-8-3) to force to overtime, and eventually penalty kicks. Ryan Vedovelli scored the decisive spot kick in the shootout, lifting Pope Francis to the quarterfinals.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.