Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year after San Francisco topped teams with 107 wins during the regular season. Zaidi, 44, finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series. Zaidi, an MIT graduate with a Ph.D. in economics from Cal, worked for the Oakland Athletics from 2011-14, was Dodgers general manager from 2014-18, then was hired by the Giants. In voting conducted by major league clubs before the postseason, Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operatons Erik Neander was second and Milwaukee’s David Stearns was third. Oakland’s Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Neander in 2019, and the Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman last year.

Mets president Sandy Alderson says the biggest impediment in the club’s dragging search for a general manager isn’t his presence nor owner Steve Cohen , but the spotlight created by the New York market. “I think it’s mostly about New York, and not about, you know, Steve or the organization or what have you,” he said Tuesday. “It’s a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere.” Alderson said the team is considering several candidates for its vacancy, but he does not have any interviews lined up during baseball’s general manager meetings this week in Southern California. He hopes to have some clarity by the end of the week but did not want to set a deadline for when New York will end its ongoing search. “I don’t want to give you a timeline,” he said. “We’ve already blown through what most people would say is a reasonable timeline.” New York fired acting general manager Zack Scott on Nov. 1, two months after he was arrested on charges of drunken driving. Scott was promoted to the role in January when Jared Porter was fired after fewer than 40 days on the job following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs. Porter and Scott were hired last offseason after Alderson and Cohen failed in their search for a president of baseball operations. Alderson said the club has hit a similar roadblock this offseason. Alderson said several candidates were unable to get permission from their current club to inteview for the job, while others have declined because they are too comfortable personally or professionally where they are.

Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open. The three-time Grand Slam champion cruised through the first set but was nearly pushed to a decider by the 354th-ranked Durasovic. The 34-year-old Briton, who blew seven match points in a loss to Dominik Koepfer in the Paris Masters last week, saved a set point before closing it out on his third match point. “He hits the ball huge from the back of the court,” Murray said of the 24-year-old Norwegian. “He will keep moving up the rankings if he’s playing like that. I was happy to get through in the end because he was playing very well at the end of the match.” The 10th-ranked Sinner, chasing his fifth title this year, awaits on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Italian just missed qualifying for the ATP Finals. “He’s had a fantastic year,” Murray said. “He loves playing indoors on hardcourt, so it will be a big test for me.”

Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu upset US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang’s serve. Raducanu lost a 4-2 lead in the second set but won it in the tiebreaker. She took a medical timeout before saving two match points on Wang’s serve at 5-4 in the third but the qualifier broke Raducanu again and closed out the win in her next service game. Second-seeded Simona Halep beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, and third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.

Germany defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Team director Oliver Bierhoff said Tuesday that Süle was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. Süle also tested positive for COVID-19 a year ago. Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday. The other four players — Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Karim Adeyemi — tested negative for the virus but have been instructed by the local health authority in Wolfsburg to isolate because of their proximity to the infected player. It’s unclear how long they will be in quarantine.