“A student or students wrote homophobic and racist statements, along with two swastika symbols” in a bathroom at the Holten Richmond Middle School, the town’s statement to the community said.

The news comes a day after school leaders came under fire at a Danvers School Committee meeting over their handling of allegations of misconduct involving the 2019-20 boys’ varsity high school hockey team .

“This hate crime and type of hateful behavior has no place in our Danvers Schools or any place in our community,” the statement said. “It will not be tolerated. We are incredibly disappointed that this type of behavior has occurred in our school and understand the frustration of the community. "

The Globe reported recently that officials had concealed for more than 16 months allegedly violent, racist, and homophobic behavior that occurred in the boys’ varsity hockey team’s locker room, as well as details of deeply offensive language in texts allegedly exchanged in a group chat by members of the hockey team.

Danvers has been roiled by several other racially charged episodes since the high school opened its first inquiry into the hockey team in June 2020. Later that summer, the fire department stirred controversy by flying “Thin Blue Line” flags on its emergency vehicles amid heightened tensions over George Floyd’s murder.

In May 2021, a Black Lives Matter sign disappeared from the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in town and a piece of rope fashioned like a noose was found hanging on the church’s welcoming sign.

And in September, a Black couple visiting a Danvers orchard with their young children alleged they were racially profiled when a manager and security guards accused them of stealing apples. The couple said a Danvers police officer then admonished them for “playing the race card.”

Town officials publicly apologized to the couple and issued a statement saying, “Let us be very clear, discriminatory behavior has no place in Danvers, or in any community.”

Tuesday’s statement to the community cited those and other events.

“We are acutely aware that this most recent incident fits into a broader pattern — both within our schools and in the broader community — that includes allegations of racial profiling at a local business, an apparent noose left outside a local church, an investigation into racist and homophobic behavior last year by student athletes, a Confederate flag flown in our downtown as part of a political rally, and a swastika discovered in the woods behind the middle school,” the statement said.

It was signed by School Committee chairman Eric Crane; Dutrochet Djoko, chairman of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee; school superintendent Lisa Dana; and town manager Steve Bartha.

They wrote, “This incident, as well as those over the past few years, reinforce the urgency of the work ahead of us … We implore the community to help us in recommitting to kindness and dignity.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.