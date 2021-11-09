Beckham was let go by the Browns Monday, closing the book on a tumultuous week and his 2½ seasons with the club. He was eligible to be grabbed by the other 31 teams, but none wanted to pick up the remaining $7.25 million he’s owed this season.

A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday and can now sign as a free agent with any team.

Odell Beckham Jr. wanted freedom and got his wish.

Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Browns restructured his contract last week, dropping the final, non-guaranteed two years. Cleveland must pay him $4.25 million, but will save $3 million.

Obviously, the 29-year-old Beckham, who pushed hard this offseason to come back from knee surgery, would prefer to sign with a contender to have a shot at playing in a Super Bowl — a situation he thought he had with Cleveland.

On Monday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll teased about Beckham possibly landing with the Seahawks.

“You’ll have to wait and see how this all goes,” Carroll said. ”I didn’t say yes, or I didn’t say no. That’s just ’cause — you’ll see.”

Meanwhile, ,the Browns signed massive, mauling right guard Wyatt Teller (6 feet 4 inches, 315 pounds) to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller’s deal includes $28 million guaranteed, and his yearly average makes him the NFL’s second-highest paid guard.

Falcons release LB Tuioti-Mariner

The Falcons released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek.

The release of Tuioti-Mariner was a surprise. Though he was inactive for two games, including last week’s win at New Orleans, Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks and had nine tackles.

Tuioti-Mariner moved from defensive tackle to outside linebacker for the 2021 season. He had 31 tackles and one sack in 16 games in 2020.

Jets safety Maye on IR

The Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve.

Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles’ tendon, suffered on a non-contact play early in the third quarter of New York’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Maye could have played his final game with the Jets. He played this season on the franchise tag after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason. Maye could become a free agent after the season.

Monday night controversy

The controversy over the NFL’s taunting enforcement resurfaced in a major way Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was penalized for taunting in a key moment during a 29-27 loss to the Steelers at Heinz Field. Marsh called the penalty erroneous and alleged that referee Tony Corrente inappropriately bumped into him as Marsh made his way to the Bears’ sideline after the play.

Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining won it for the Steelers. The Bears had taken a 27-26 lead with 1:46 left on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The call came following Marsh’s third-down sack of Ben Roethlisberger that would have caused a Steelers punt. Instead, the Steelers retained possession and upped their lead to 6 points with a 52-yard field goal by Boswell with 2:52 to play.

Marsh, who had been with the Steelers before being released in training camp, walked and looked in the direction of the Pittsburgh sideline after his sack, then turned and headed back toward the Bears’ side of the field.

