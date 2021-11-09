The NFL fined the Packers $300,000, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, according to a report from NFL Media.
In a statement issued by the team, Packers president Mark Murphy said the franchise wouldn’t fight the penalties.
“We respect the league’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” said Murphy. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”
The report indicated that Rodgers and Lazard were fined for attending a mask-less Halloween party. The party wasn’t officially sanctioned by the franchise, but the NFL determined the club should have penalized both players.
Advertisement