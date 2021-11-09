“I feel very good, very content, with my family, my teammates, the coaching staff,” Bou said in a recent interview. “I feel great here, I feel at home.”

Bou will continue his career with the Revolution after signing a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Bou, who turns 32 in February, scored 15 goals as the Revolution (22-5-7, 73 points) won the Supporters’ Shield and set a league record for points in a season.

Gustavo Bou has found a second home in Boston. Bou not only seems to have bonded with his Revolution teammates, but he has chosen to remain with his family in the area year-round, instead of returning to Argentina to bask in the South American summer.

The Revolution acquired Bou from Club Tijuana in Mexico on a $6.7 million transfer in 2019, the most expensive deal in their 26-year history. Bou’s salary is listed at $2.12 million by the MLS Players Association.

Bruce Arena made Bou his first addition after becoming Revolution sporting director/head coach in May, 2019. While coaching the Los Angeles Galaxy, Arena had scouted Bou and established contact with his agent, Christian Bragarnik, who represents several prominent Argentinian players, including Bou’s younger brother, Walter.

“I’ve had the fortune to play for many coaches and you learn from all of them,” Bou said. “All of them are different, the way they train is different. Some of them yell a lot — Bruce is nothing like that. He has a lot of experience, he is a winner, he has coached [the US national team]. This is a good time for us. We are getting results and we want to finish the season with a title.”

For Bou, who has performed for seven teams in four countries, this will be his longest continuous stint with a team since playing for River Plate from 2004-12. He started his career with River’s youth teams and made his first team debut in 2008 under Diego Simeone, now with Atletico Madrid.

Bou has proven to be a streaky scorer since converting a spectacular volley in his Revolution debut at Gillette Stadium in July, 2019. This season, Bou compiled a five-game scoring streak, third best in Revolution history. He has totaled 32 goals in 66 regular-season and playoff games, 11th on the all-time team list, and his .485 goals per game ratio ranks third, behind Taylor Twellman and Raul Diaz Arce.

Bou has formed an effective partnership with Adam Buksa, who led the team with 16 goals this season. Buksa tied for the league lead in goals from the open play (16) and Bou, who converted one penalty kick, was seventh with 14.

Bou, nicknamed “La Pantera,” also has become an effective playmaker, performing in a free-to-roam role along with midfielder Carles Gil. Bou was credited with nine assists — six on Buksa goals — this season.

The Revolution’s success has coincided with the additions of Gil, Bou, and Buksa, the first time the team has signed the league maximum three Designated Players.

“Gustavo has been an essential part of our team since his arrival in 2019 and he has proven to be among the league’s most prolific attacking players,” Arena said in a release. “We are pleased to extend Gustavo’s tenure here in New England and look forward to his continued contributions to our team.”