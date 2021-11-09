Senior Mark Patturelli netted a pair of goals, both coming off Hingham errors when Prep forwards pressed, as the No. 17 Eagles took an early lead and shook up the Division 1 state tournament with a 2-1 win over the top-seeded Harbormen Tuesday night.

St. John’s Prep’s plan — against a stout Hingham defense that had allowed just six goals all season — was to apply as much pressure as possible.

“We felt if we put enough pressure on their backs they’d make mistakes,” St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell said. “Anybody can say they gifted us a couple goals but you still have to finish them and we did. I said to Mark, ‘those are the two easiest goals you’ve ever scored in your life.’”

Prep (12-4-4), which beat Weymouth on the road in the first round, advances to play at No. 9 Brookline on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

In the eighth minute, a Hingham defender tried to head the ball back to keeper Jack Price but he slipped on the turf. The ball ended up at the feet of Ryder Vigsnes, who slid a pass to Patturelli. The Peabody native converted the 2-on-1 opportunity to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

A similar disaster struck for Hingham five minutes later. This time, a defender failed to clear the ball. Price was away from his goal and the ball bounced right to Patturelli, who deposited into a wide open net.

It was the first time all season Hingham (16-2-1) had allowed more than one goal.

“Coach Crowell explained to us that they aren’t used to that much pressure,” said Patturelli. “We took advantage of that today. Scoring two goals early was great and we definitely deserved that. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season.”

Hingham spent the next 65 minutes in attack mode. They cut the deficit in half when Griffin Coppola headed home a corner kick in the 21st minute.

The Harbormen ramped up the pressure in the second half, but couldn’t find the equalizer. The Prep back line prevented any real scoring chance and All-State keeper Joey Waterman did the rest, recording eight saves.

For Hingham, which was the top seed in the Globe’s Division 1 power rankings all fall, the Round of 16 loss serves as a disappointing end to a season filled with state title aspirations.

“For 13 minutes we didn’t play very well and for the rest we were trying to play catch up,” Hingham coach Ken Carlin said. “It’s hard to do that in a playoff game. This was a fabulous group who played really hard. It was a terrific season, not a great ending, but a terrific season.”