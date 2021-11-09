Rask, 34, who had hip surgery in July, was spotted by a WBZ cameraman in full equipment and training with assistant coach Bob Essensa . He was smiling and picking up pucks after a workout.

Rehabbing Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask remains unsigned, but he was on the practice ice at Warrior Ice Arena Monday.

“He’s here in the morning working with some of our trainers,” Cassidy said. “He’s in the facility, and he leaves. We’ve afforded him that. I think it’s worked out well.

“Tuukka’s just coming in, being a good professional, getting his work done. I think it’s worked out fine for him, us allowing him to do that.”

Rask commented last summer that not only would he accept a short-money deal to return, he would he happy to serve as a mentor to the Bruins’ current goalies. He might be doing so now.

“I don’t know if he knows [Linus] Ullmark at all,” Cassidy said. “I know him and [Jeremy] Swayman got along well. My guess is they do talk periodically. That’s just part of the business. You get to be friends with people after a while.

“I don’t know if they cross paths a ton or they do it on their own time. That’s kind of their call.”

It’s Studnicka’s turn

The players on the Bruins’ third line have had their moments, but have not, in Cassidy’s words, broken through.

Left wing Jake DeBrusk entered Tuesday’s game against Ottawa stuck on two goals in nine games. Center Erik Haula had one assist. The rotating cast of right wingers — Nick Foligno, Curtis Lazar, Karson Kuhlman, Tomas Nosek — have not lit up the scoresheet.

Next up is Jack Studnicka, who was appearing in his fourth game of the year after three as a healthy scratch. The Bruins were hoping he would add speed and skill to that unit.

“I think Jack just wants to play with the Bruins, wherever it is,” Cassidy said of the natural centerman, who spent time between Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle in his previous stint.

“He still has to create offense when he has the opportunity, move his feet, win pucks, make good decisions on his forehand, shoot the puck. That doesn’t change, center or wing.”

The Bruins have been dangerous on the rush, though off-net with chances — witness DeBrusk, who missed the net on breakaways in Carolina and Toronto — or flubbing two-on-one passes.

“Every game we’ve had a few of those,” Cassidy said.

The coach is looking for more production in the zone, which is where Studnicka’s improved bulk (6 feet 2 inches, 196 pounds) could help.

With Foligno (upper body) expected to rejoin the lineup Thursday, Studnicka will need to need to show some kind of impact to stick.

Wins adding up

Cassidy went into the Ottawa game with 199 wins in his Bruins career … Ottawa was pounded by Tampa and Vegas in its last two games (combined score: 10-4) and its goaltending has been less than stellar. Only one NHL goalie with four or more games played (Chicago’s Marc-Andre Fleury) had a worse save percentage that Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg (.885). Forsberg’s batterymate and Tuesday’s starter, Matt Murray, was sixth-worst (.891) … Connor Brown, who had suited up for 384 consecutive games, was one of several Senators in COVID protocol, along with Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell, and ex-Bruin Nick Holden. Assistant coach Jack Capuano joined them … Boxing out and protecting the crease can be a challenge against Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, forever hacking and whacking in the paint … Like most everyone in the league, Cassidy watched Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid dangle through four Rangers and score a tying goal Friday night. What would Cassidy say to his defense if that happened here? “Nothin’, ” he said. “They’re watching it on TV. What have they watched it, maybe 500 times now? I think that’s punishment enough for not getting the job done.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.