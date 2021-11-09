Brady, reflecting on the season at its midway point, described the 17th game as a "challenge" for players, adding that "if you're going from 16 to 17, I think it's a significant deal."

“I think it’s pointless,” he said on the latest episode of “Let’s Go!” “I thought it was a terrible decision, so I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think 16 is plenty.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lamented the NFL’s decision to extend its regular season to 17 games on his weekly podcast, calling the decision “pointless” and describing it as a reflection of owners’ leverage over players.

Co-host Jim Gray asked Brady if he foresaw coaches adopting similar load management tactics to those in the NBA, where players are given games off to better navigate the mental and physical challenges of a prolonged season.

"I think there's definitely a threshold where there's too much," Brady said. "A lot of it's going to be based on your recovery, your ability to get back to where you need to be for the week of practice, because it's not just the game, it's the week of practice, too."

The NFL season stretched from 14 to 16 games in 1978. Owners have sought in recent years to raise that number to 18 with a shortened preseason as a revenue-boosting measure, but their efforts had been thwarted until last year's labor negotiations with the NFL Players Association, which resulted in the 17-game regular season, an expanded playoff field and other trade-offs.

"If you're in ownership, the more the better," Brady said of owners' motives.

"Our union hasn't proven that it's strong enough to withstand the pressure from NFL owners. I would love to see a stronger union so that we can negotiate something that's more fair, and what's really right for the owners, for the coaches and the players, because all three groups need different things. If you're going to ask more, then you better provide more, but that hasn't been the way the negotiations have gone."