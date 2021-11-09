The second-seeded Porkers conceded twice as many in eight minutes against North, but relied on their extensive firepower to pull away and keep its perfect season alive with a 4-2 victory.

Entering Tuesday’s Division 1 matchup against Bay State Conference rival Newton North, the Walpole field hockey team had yielded one goal in racking up 18 straight victories.

Walpole (19-0), which will host No. 7 Wachusett in a state quarterfinal Saturday at 2 p.m., raced out to a 3-0 lead in the third quarter thanks to goals from junior Lindsey Jacobs and seniors Caroline Whelan and Jess Tosone before conceding two straight to set up a nervous finish.

Advertisement

“I thought we came out and played strong in the first quarter then sat back a little bit,” Walpole coach Jen Quinn said. “I think my girls have a lot of grit, and we had that mentality that if they were going to score, we were going to score right back. They just dug deep.”

Walpole leaned on its defense when No. 18 Newton North (12-6-2) had prolonged periods of possession. Protecting goalie Madison Clark, the Porkers held the visitors without a shot on target until North senior Camille Kouroriez scored off a penalty corner with 3:00 left in the third quarter. Junior Caitlin Conroy tipped in a long shot from Kouroriez soon after, and it was game on.

Walpole senior Elyse Scales secured the victory with a goal off a fast break with 4:33 left.

“[North’s] offensive line was excellent,” Quinn said. “We had a hard time getting the ball out once it was down there, but we still have a lot of speed, and it comes in handy.”

With 14 seniors on the roster, the Porkers are seeking the program’s first state title since 2016.

Newton North goalie Devin Ackerley was stellar with nine saves.

Advertisement

“To score twice on them is a testament to our program and our team,” Newton North coach Kristy Moore said. “I’m just so proud of the fight and the resolve our team showed.”

Andover 3, Lexington 0 — Junior captain Emma Reilly scored unassisted, on a reverse chip from the top of the circle, to give the top-seeded Golden Warriors (18-0-1) the lead in the second quarter on the way to the second-round win.

Freshman Bella DiFiore doubled the margin before the half, on a feed from Tess Gobiel. Senior Liv Beucler closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter on an assist from sophomore Haley Carver.

Junior Adelaide Weeden made two saves for the shutout. Along with Reilly at center mid, senior midfielder Hailey Dogerty, senior Abby Miller, and junior mid Rose MacLean were stellar.

Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0 — Raena Crandall and Kaitlyn Carney both found the back of the net in a second-round win for the fourth-seeded Panthers (19-1). Goalkeeper Megan Sullivan had four saves for the shutout.

Wachusett 3, Arlington 0 — Julia Kirton recorded the shutout for the No. 7 Mountaineers (13-1-4), and Kathryn Guertin, Lindsey McGurl, and Lily Johnson each scored in the second-round win.

Wellesley 3, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth quarter, the No. 6 Raiders (15-2-1) mounted a second-round comeback win courtesy of junior center midfielder Sophie O’Sullivan, who netted three goals, the first of which came 4:30 into the quarter.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.

Advertisement



